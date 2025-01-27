AMS 2025

3DPOD 238: AM in the Nuclear Industry with Adam Travis, Westinghouse

January 27, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsEnergyMetal 3D Printing
RAPID

Share this Article

Adam Travis, Global AM Program Leader at Westinghouse, is lifting the veil of secrecy surrounding 3D printing in the nuclear industry for us in this episode of the 3DPOD. He delves into the qualification process for nuclear power components, examines material selection, and explores designing for longevity spanning decades. We discuss the nuclear sector’s approach to its supply chain and the parts being manufactured for the industry. Adam also shares an exciting story about how Westinghouse leveraged 3D printing to maintain power in Ukraine. Additionally, we have a compelling conversation about aluminum and its rise as a prominent material in additive.

Adam Travis will be participating on Panel 4: Applications at Additive Manufacturing Strategies, taking place in New York City February 4 – 6, 2025.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

A Narrative of Transformation: Enablers to Scale AM in Healthcare.

Supernova’s Viscous 3D Printing Tech Gets $2M to Support DoD’s Energetic Materials Needs

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingAsiaBusinessEditorials / OpinionsFeatured StoriesGovernmentMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaStocks

An Open Letter to the Trump Administration: Secure America’s Leadership in Additive Manufacturing.

Dear President Trump and Members of the Administration, The United States is at a pivotal moment. Additive manufacturing (AM)—a transformative technology redefining the future of global manufacturing and national security—is...

January 27, 2025
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Services3DPrint.com ProBusinessFeatured StoriesMilitary 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

How One Month Will Reshape the 3D Printing Industry

As 3DPrint.com readers retreated to their homes to kick off the holiday season, numerous developments occurred within the additive manufacturing (AM) sector that will surely change the overall shape of...

January 7, 2025
Featured
3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMilitary 3D PrintingMRO and SparesNorth America

Raytheon Taps Ursa Major for 3D Printed Solid Rocket Motors

Ursa Major, a Colorado-based company specializing in leveraging additive manufacturing (AM) for rocket propulsion, announced a successful missile flight test conducted with Raytheon, an RTX company, as part of a...

December 18, 2024
3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth AmericaStocks

Department of Defense Spent Almost $1B Directly on 3D Printing in 2024, AMR Reports

Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) has released its latest market study, “Additive Manufacturing in Military and Defense 2024“, revealing substantial growth in the sector’s adoption of 3D printing technologies. This...

December 5, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Endeavor 3D
HP
AMR Titanium Powder
3D Systems
AMR Military Report 2024
D3D
Continuum Powders
RAPID
EOS
FacFox
ADG
AMUG
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 4-6, 2025

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides