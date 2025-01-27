3DPOD 238: AM in the Nuclear Industry with Adam Travis, Westinghouse

Adam Travis, Global AM Program Leader at Westinghouse, is lifting the veil of secrecy surrounding 3D printing in the nuclear industry for us in this episode of the 3DPOD. He delves into the qualification process for nuclear power components, examines material selection, and explores designing for longevity spanning decades. We discuss the nuclear sector’s approach to its supply chain and the parts being manufactured for the industry. Adam also shares an exciting story about how Westinghouse leveraged 3D printing to maintain power in Ukraine. Additionally, we have a compelling conversation about aluminum and its rise as a prominent material in additive.

Adam Travis will be participating on Panel 4: Applications at Additive Manufacturing Strategies, taking place in New York City February 4 – 6, 2025.

