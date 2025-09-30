Wurth

A Vision for Powder Leadership in Advanced Manufacturing’s Next Chapter

08:00 am by Rob Higby 3D PrintingEditorials / Opinions
In the advanced manufacturing world, the phrase “center of excellence” gets thrown around a lot. But what does it really mean? Is it just a catchy tagline — or can it be something more substantial, something that truly raises the bar for an entire industry?

Our industry has no shortage of talented engineers, promising platforms, and ambitious start-ups. But what it lacks is a comprehensive understanding of how to make the right decisions with respect to metal powder, as well as the other key pillars of advanced manufacturing, namely machine OEMs and service providers (those with a fleet of advanced manufacturing machines), to ensure best-of-breed part production for end customers.

For advanced manufacturing to scale sustainably and reliably, the industry needs a true center of excellence in metal powder production. A hub where expertise, quality, and responsiveness converge — not just to deliver materials, but to guide innovation, share knowledge, and instill confidence.

Fan blades printed on a Renishaw AM Printer.

Excellence Starts with Standards

Being a center of excellence starts at home. It’s about uncompromising quality — establishing benchmarks that go beyond what customers require and holding ourselves accountable to them every single day. Strict quality controls, transparent processes, and rigorous data validation aren’t add-ons; they’re the foundation. From scrap sourcing to atomization, from powder analysis to post-sale support, the commitment is to deliver more than just kilograms of metal — we deliver assurance.

That assurance comes not only from technical rigor, but also from the discipline of consistency and the trust that comes with it. Manufacturers shouldn’t have to wonder if the powder they receive will perform as expected; they should know it will perform as expected. And they shouldn’t have to juggle multiple suppliers to get there. They want a single, trusted partner who does the hard work behind the scenes—whether that means supplying powder from in-house atomization or responsibly sourcing from a partner who meets the same standards.

A true center of excellence doesn’t just make the best material; it ensures customers never have to question its quality or its fitness for their application. Quality isn’t a box to check; it’s the identity.

OptiPowder Ni718.

Excellence Requires Ecosystem Mentality

Too often, additive manufacturing players operate in silos: machine OEMs focus on hardware, software teams focus on workflow, and material suppliers drop off bags of powder and disappear. However, progress comes from integration, not isolation.

That’s why we believe in deep partnerships across the manufacturing ecosystem. We collaborate with OEMs, service bureaus, and machine vendors to close technical feedback loops, reduce time-to-market, and validate end-to-end performance. This kind of alignment takes effort — but it’s the only way to move the industry forward in a meaningful way.

When a customer comes to us with a question — whether it’s about porosity targets, process parameters, or powder reuse strategies — we want to be the default first call. Not because we know everything, but because we know how to get the right answer, quickly, and with the customer’s goals in mind.

Shaquilla Thomas, sieving and quality.

Excellence Is Built on The Relentless Pursuit of Getting Things Right

Ultimately, the value of a center of excellence isn’t measured in certifications — it’s measured in trust. Our customers trust us to deliver reliable feedstock for mission-critical parts. They trust us to be transparent when the best solution isn’t ours. They trust us to grow with them as their needs evolve.

Rob Higby and Tim Neal, CEO of AmPd Labs in Houston.

Trust isn’t something you can advertise into existence. It’s built over time, through thousands of small decisions and quiet acts of diligence. It’s earned when a powder supplier says “no” to a shortcut or takes the time to test something twice instead of once.

This isn’t a fast path, but it’s the right one.

A Shared Vision for the Industry

As the advanced manufacturing industry matures, the bar for material partners will — and should — continue to rise. It’s not enough to deliver powder that’s “good enough.” The next generation of manufacturers needs powder suppliers that think like strategic partners, act like collaborators, and operate with a relentless focus on quality.

We’re not the only company that wants to push the industry forward. But we are willing to do the unglamorous, behind-the-scenes work to help make that happen. If that’s what it means to be a center of excellence, then we’re all in.

The Continuum Powder Lifecycle Management Process.

About the Author:

Rob Higby joined Continuum Powders as CEO in April 2024, bringing more than two decades of leadership in Aerospace, Defense, and Space. He previously headed AEA Investors’ Aerospace & Defense practice, advised Velo3D, and served as CEO of TurbineAero, EVP at StandardAero, and Global VP at GE Aviation. Rob holds an MBA from MIT and a BA from Duke University. When not working with exciting next-generation companies positively disrupting their industries, Rob enjoys golfing, hiking, and skiing in Colorado with his family.

Images courtesy of Continuum Powders

Categories

