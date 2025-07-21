3DPOD 263: Metal AM Powders with Continuum CEO Rob Higby

July 21, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsMetal 3D PrintingMRO and Spares
Continuum was previously known as Molyworks, and we loved their crazy startup story with founder Chris Eonta. Now Rob Higby is the firm’s CEO. With him, we discuss a more mature very different firm. We talk a lot about making aircraft, and aircraft MRO, which is a considerable opportunity but maybe not as easy as we think. Rob suggests that cargo aircraft could be a sweet spot for AM and gives us a lot of insight into an industry he worked in for years. Then we get into Continuum’s future, its strategy, and what the company is doing to meet powder demand. What’s the opportunity in reclaimed, recycled powder, and where is this part of the market headed?

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

