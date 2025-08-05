AMS 2026

Axtra3D Reports Strong Growth in First Half of 2025

Axtra3D, a company known for its high-speed Stereolithography (SLA) 3D printing technology, is seeing strong momentum in 2025. In the first half of the year, the company grew its revenue, expanded its global reseller network, and saw repeat machine purchases from key customers like Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB). Now the company says it’s on track to double its 2024 revenue by the end of this year.

Founded in the U.S. and Italy, Axtra3D is best known for its Lumia X1 system, which uses a hybrid approach to SLA printing. The machine combines a laser and a digital light projector (DLP) to deliver high-speed, high-quality parts. According to the company, this allows them to produce SLA-quality parts at up to 20 times the normal speed.

Axtra3D says it saw a sharp increase in machine sales and total revenue during the first half of 2025. This growth was fueled by customer demand in markets like industrial manufacturing, dental, automotive, and service bureaus.

One highlight was a second Lumia X1 installation at digital manufacturing firm Protolabs, which installed its first Axtra3D system just nine months earlier. In fact, 25% of Axtra3D customers now own more than one machine, suggesting many are using the technology for ongoing production needs.

To support this growth, Axtra3D explains that it has expanded its reseller channel by 40%, including deeper coverage in Europe and near-full coverage across the U.S. The company also has a presence in Japan and is planning further international expansion. This broader network helps customers get local support and faster access to machines, materials, and service.

Axtra3D printers started to arrive at the new HQ in September 2023, one month ahead of the inauguration. Image courtesy of Axtra3D.

Another strong result in the company’s report is that only six service visits were required across its entire installed base during the first half of the year. That’s across all Lumia X1 machines currently in use worldwide. Axtra3D considers this a sign that its machines are “reliable, durable, and ready for real production environments.”

Along with its hardware growth, Axtra3D is also building out its materials and accessories ecosystem. In the first half of 2025, the company introduced new resins, developed with material partners. For example, it expanded its resin portfolio with new materials developed in partnership with Spectroplast for production-grade silicone, and Pro3dure for advanced dental materials like splints and dentures. What’s more, Axtra3D’s material ecosystem also includes other big names like Forward AM, Henkel Loctite, Evonik, 3D Systems, and Keystone, used for a wide range of industrial and dental applications.

It also launched accessories to improve automation, print handling, and post-processing. This supports the company’s two main business models. Axtra Solutions™ provides customers with a full, optimized setup, including machines, print settings, and materials, all tuned to deliver the best possible results. Axtra OpenAccess™ gives users more freedom to experiment with different materials and applications, offering flexibility for R&D and innovation.

Axtra3D CEO and founder Gianni Zitelli noted that “Our continued momentum is a direct reflection of the confidence our customers and partners have in both the Lumia X1 platform and Axtra3D’s long-term vision. They are not simply purchasing a printer; they are investing in a scalable, future-ready production solution that consistently delivers in very specific applications where the combination of precision, throughput, and functional materials is important. I remain deeply grateful to our customers and partners for their continued support, and to our impact-driven, resilient team whose dedication makes it all possible.”

LSI SOLUTIONS® uses the Lumia X1 with ceramic mold material to produce 3D printed prototype molds in hours. Image courtesy of Axtra3D via LinkedIn.

With more global partnerships, growing customer adoption, and rising demand across industries, Axtra3D is making sure it’s a strong business in the high-speed photopolymer printing space. And while Axtra3D’s products are already available in North America, Europe, and Japan, it promises more regions will be added as it continues to grow its reseller network and form new partnerships with materials companies and solution providers.

