RAPID 2025: Axtra3D Adds Additive Plus as Reseller, Launches Silicone Material

Axtra3D, the Charlotte-based OEM of additive manufacturing (AM) systems leveraging the company’s proprietary Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) technology, has announced that Additive Plus, a Los Angeles-based AM service and AM hardware reseller, has been added to the Axtra3D reseller network. Axtra3D claims that, by deploying both digital light processing (DLP) and laser sources, HPS can maximize both speed and precision for polymer printing applications.

Since its launch at Formnext 2022, the company has built up its compatibility with a diverse materials catalog, including TrueSilX50, which Axtra3D has launched in partnership with Spectroplast at RAPID + TCT 2025 in Detroit (April 8-10). This launch marks Axtra3D’s entry into silicone printing—an area of growing demand across healthcare and tooling applications. Attendees of the event can learn more about Axtra3D at booth #2320.

In addition to general industrial applications like jigs and fixtures, Axtra3D is carving out niches in healthcare and dental. For instance, in 2024, AM service bureau Dinsmore released a case study about how it gained the ability to print functional stents thanks to its acquisition of an Axtra3D Lumia X1 printer.

In a press release about the addition of Additive Plus to Axtra3D’s reseller network, the CEO of Additive Plus, Ashkhen Ovsepyan, said, “We are excited to join forces with Axtra3D and bring their innovative Hi-Speed SLA technology to our customers. The Lumia.X1, powered by HPS technology, is a step change in photopolymerization [AM], and we look forward delivering its benefits to our customers that demand precision, speed, and superior surface quality.” Meanwhile, Greg Elfering, Axtra3D’s EVP of Global Revenue, said, “We are excited to welcome Additive Plus as an official reseller of Axtra3D. Their deep industry expertise and commitment to advancing [AM] align perfectly with our mission to remove trade-offs in speed, quality, and material flexibility. This collaboration will provide customers with greater access to our innovative solutions and strengthen our global presence.”

After finalizing a $10 million Series A round at the end of 2024 — led by Concept Laser co-founder Frank Herzog’s HZG Group — Axtra3D has also announced as part of its RAPID news releases that the company achieved record revenue growth in Q1 2025, mainly thanks to a rise in system sales and broader adoption of its technology The expansion of its reseller network thus both reflects the increasing interest in Axtra3D’s technology while also putting the company in a strong position to build on that momentum.

With the potential for accelerated adoption of 3D printing represented by the Trump 2.0 trade war, Axtra3D now has even more catalysts in its favor, given the viability of the HPS ecosystem for general industrial applications like tooling. If the pace of reshoring indeed picks up in response to the White House’s trade policies, AM is likely to make its most immediate impact by ensuring the health of the workflow on the factory floor.

If that indeed turns out to be the case, the existing playing field for the US AM industry could change quite a bit as different sets of features start to take precedence in the market in terms of customer preferences. The ability to print silicone, for example, is still a rather difficult feat and could be prioritized by new users, thanks to the material’s usefulness in a diverse range of tooling applications. Along those lines, if trade uncertainty does benefit the AM industry, it may end up being most beneficial to newcomers like Axtra3D rather than the industry’s traditional leaders.

Images courtesy of Axtra3D

