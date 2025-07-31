3D Printing News Briefs, July 31, 2025: Falcon A1 Pro Launch, Kickstarter 3D Printer, & More

Today’s 3D Printing News Briefs is all about new products! We’ll tell you about some new components and machines related to additive, as well as a new 3D printer on Kickstarter. Read on for all the details!

IN-VISION Offering Electronic Subsystems for DLP Chipsets

Austrian optics company IN-VISION Technologies AG, a Texas Instruments Design House Partner, creates light engines for DLP printing and other precision optical systems. Now, it’s offering up its open hardware platforms for advanced DLP chipsets to all DMD users. As part of its initial offering, IN-VISION has launched evaluation kits with new electronic subsystems for its 2K DLP9000X and native 4K DLIP991U chipsets. Both of these micro-mirror chips are great for high-speed dynamic exposure applications, like patterned illumination in biomedical fields and maskless lithography. The company claims it’s the only manufacturer to offer boards with an open FPGA structure, ultra-fast optical interfaces, and flexible cabling. Technical features of these chipsets include high-bandwidth interfaces for low-latency streaming, fast setup and seamless integration, and a fully programmable controller board module with a 7/8 GB DDR4 RAM supporting up to 7,710 (4K) and 14,680 (2K) preloaded 1-bit patterns. The electronic subsystems will let users efficiently access DMD technology for 3D printing, biotechnology, and lithography without having to develop their own electronics.

IN-VISION’s CEO Florian Zangerl said, “We are taking this step as part of our mission to provide open platforms for all users who want to utilize advanced photonics with DLP technology.”

Creality Launching Falcon A1 Pro Laser Engraver & Early Bird Rates

This week, Creality announced that its high-performance laser engraving Falcon sub-brand is launching the new Falcon A1 Pro next month. Developed for creators who demand more power, control, intelligence, and real-world results, the professional-grade engraver ramps up the original Falcon A1 with dual lasers, intelligent safety features, advanced automation, higher speed, and a better user experience. A robust, 20W blue laser module is at the core of the machine, able to engrave and cut across over 350 materials, including ceramics, coated metals, leather, and wood. An optional 2W IR red laser module can be used with dark surfaces and specific plastics. The Falcon A1 Pro’s built-in AI vision system uses red-dot laser ranging and a smart camera to automatically lock focus in under three seconds with ±0.012″ accuracy, even on uneven or curved materials. Other features include remote monitoring from a mobile app, a smart touchscreen, an eight-layer safety system, 600 mm/s engraving speed, and seamless integration with Creality’s materials, software, and rotary attachments.

The Falcon A1 Pro can help you turn your ideas into real-world results in just minutes, whether you’re making a prototype, customizing gifts, or scaling a creative business. Pre-orders for the laser engraver, with limited-time early bird pricing, are open from August 5-18, with limited-time early bird pricing. The Super Early Bird rate of $659.40 (a 40% discount) is available from August 5-6, limited to 200 units, and the Early Bird rate of $769.30 (30% off), limited to 400 units, is also available August 5-6. Finally, from August 8-18, you can get the Last Chance rate of $879.20 (20% discount), which is limited to 600 units. Plus, 3DPrint.com is offering readers an additional $10 off the price of your Falcon A1 Pro—just use discount code IPR10 when you order.

Makertech 3D Launches Kickstarter Campaign for ProForge 5 3D Printer

Last year, Makertech 3D launched a Kickstarter campaign for the ProForge 250, a $1,000 tool-changing print head system. Now, it’s returned to crowdfunding for its latest system, the high-speed, open source, ProForge 5. With up to five independent, direct drive print heads for true multimaterial 3D printing, print speeds up to 600 mm/s, and a 500 x 400 x 500 mm build volume, this printer isn’t playing around. It’s an enclosed machine with fume filtration, a 5″ capacitative touchscreen display, a 48V Quad CoreXY motion system, Klipper firmware, auto calibration, and easy control and monitoring enabled by WiFi. The print heads use the new Smart Orbiter v3.5 direct drive extruder for fast, reliable, and precise extrusion. It has an integrated hotend and electronics, including filament sensing and auto-loading, ESD and short circuit protection, extruder temperature sensor, and more. One single USB cable connects the dedicated tool board to the control board, which simplifies setup and maintenance, and the tool dock keeps material from oozing out of the extruder and making a mess of things.

“Unmatched speed, precision and accuracy enables the ProForge 5 to be a power house multi-tool 3D Printer,” Makertech 3D wrote on its Kickstarter campaign. “No slicing, no batching, no limits. Whether you’re printing for business or pleasure, the ProForge 5 gives you the space to create without compromise.”

With two weeks still left in the campaign, the ProForge 5 has already raised $218,230, which is more than four times the amount it was initially attempting to raise. So there’s a very real possibility that Makertech 3D will raise enough money to meet its exciting stretch goal: an external WiFi antenna upgrade for each printer. There are still plenty of rewards available, so if you’re interested, check out the Kickstarter campaign page for the Makertech 3D ProForge 5 and take advantage of some great deals.

