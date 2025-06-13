Formnext Germany

COBOD Installs BODXL Construction 3D Printer in Qatar to Build School for Public Works Authority

June 13, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingMENA

COBOD International has installed its BODXL, the world’s largest construction 3D printer, in Doha. The massive machine is 50 by 30 by 12 meters and will initially be deployed to 3D print a school for construction giant UCC Holding in Qatar. With the right materials, the printer could fabricate a 1,500 square meter, five-story building in one build volume. UCC will deploy a second BODXL once it is shipped to Qatar. UCC’s client is Qatari public works authority Ashghal, which is responsible for the construction of hospitals and schools in Qatar, as well as maintaining the road and sewage network. The authority could be a huge client for COBOD if it is happy with the school project. Ashgal is on track to spend $27 billion over the next seven years on public works. That is an immense amount to spend, unlikely to be equalled by many public bodies worldwide. So along with UCC, Cobod has found one of the most significant clients worldwide. Now, how much of that $27 billion will end up being used for 3D printing is still unknown, but even a super teeny tiny percentage will go a long way towards realizing COBOD’s dreams.

COBOD founder said on LinkedIn that the school will be the world’s largest 3D printed building once completed, stating,

“The school building project will be the world’s largest construction #automation and #innovation project and will pave the way for more groundbreaking projects in the future. With this visionary project, 3D construction printing is entering a new era, where grand scale is more than possible. We are not only proud to be part of this journey, but also to be at the forefront of driving the technological improvements that make it possible.”

COBOD has deployed its BOD3 printers around the world, and is working on projects in energy, residential construction, and infrastructure. Saudi firm Al Arkan is using COBOD machines to make energy infrastructure and luxury villas, while Abyan used them for storage tanks, and PERI 3D printed a Starbucks and a data center with COBOD printers.

Others in automated construction are surging ahead as well. Most of the press and hype have been in residential construction, and of course media will see more value in relatable stories of 3D printing your next home. But I see much more potential in construction across remote areas and in austere environments. Indeed, we’re seeing a lot of interest in automated construction from places like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and India. If it were just Dubai, I’d be a bit worried, since there has been a lot of noise and very little substance coming from countries exclaiming mantras of the world’s biggest all the time. And yes, this could be in part PR-motivated. But, in ordering two machines and given the enormous budget on offer, there could also be a lot of substance here.

Remote infrastructure in difficult-to-access or hard-to-work-in areas are key drivers in automated construction adoption. The fallout of the human cost of the Qatar World Cup was widespread. Under these conditions, automated construction will save lives by exposing fewer workers to the harsh conditions on offer. Cost in terms of lives and money will be felt acutely in Qatar now, recently successful with the professional football club it owns, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), winning the Champions League. The country has spent hundreds of millions marketing itself, and billions more building an airline and hub system. It is also not doing this in isolation, but in a rivalry with neighbors Saudi Arabia and UAE. Qatar is one of the wealthiest countries in the world on a GDP per capita basis, but oil and natural gas are 85% of export earnings. The country is engaged in a race to spend its money effectively and wisely so that it can secure a future for itself as a wealthy state independent of oil and gas earnings. If COBOD plays only a tiny role in helping the country secure this future, then the company will do very well off this engagement.

