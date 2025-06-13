COBOD Installs BODXL Construction 3D Printer in Qatar to Build School for Public Works Authority

Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
Ukrainian Researchers Partner with NSF, US Navy to Turn Debris Into New 3D Printed Buildings
Ukrainian researchers have started a project to try to turn waste from demolished buildings into new 3D printed ones. This is especially relevant in Ukraine, where tens of thousands of...
AM Research Webinar: How Continuum Turns Nickel Scrap into Cost Savings & Sustainability
Continuum Powders, a supplier of metal additive manufacturing powders, is on a mission to develop solutions that empower industries to optimize resources and reduce waste. And it’s not just lip...
Verustruct’s Housing-Ready 3D Printing Tech and the Former SpaceX Engineer Behind It
Nick Callegari never planned on building houses. But after designing spacecraft parts at SpaceX, he decided to aim for something a little closer to home. The result is Verustruct, a...
RIC Robotics Teases Zyrex Giantroid Robot For Dreambuilding
RIC Robotics is teasing the Zyrex, what it calls a Giantroid. 6 meters in height with a 7 meter span, the autonomous (but human-monitored) construction robot is slated for release...