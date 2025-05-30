3D Printed Microgels from Terasaki Institute Could Help Heal Tissue

In a major step forward for tissue engineering, scientists at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) in Los Angeles have developed a light-based 3D printing technique that guides cells in forming functional, realistic tissues. The discovery could pave the way for more effective treatments for everything from muscle injuries to retinal degeneration.

Published in May 2025, in the journal Small, the study titled Filamented Light (FLight) Biofabrication of Aligned Fibrillar Structures to Direct 3D Cell Organization Within Microgels introduces a new way of using microgels to help cells grow in organized structures, much like they do in the human body.

Unlike earlier methods that struggled to control how cells behave in 3D environments, this new technique allows researchers to “fine-tune the internal structure” of these gels with incredible precision, using nothing more than light.

Building Tissue from the Bottom Up

Led by Dr. Johnson V. John, an Assistant Professor at TIBI, the research team employed a photopolymerization method to produce hydrogel-based microgels with defined internal architecture. These structures were designed to influence how cells move, align, and organize themselves, which is critical for constructing realistic tissue.

“Our technique enables the production of microtissue with precise structural control, which is essential for engineering tissues such as muscle, and retina,” said John, the study’s principal investigator. “We’re enabling a new class of modular biomaterials that can actively guide tissue formation and engineering organs through the bottom-up approach.”

That bottom-up approach means starting small, with micro-sized parts, and letting the tissue form itself based on cues built into the material.

Real-World Applications

The researchers showed how useful these microgels could be for different medical uses. In one experiment, they placed muscle cells inside tiny rod-shaped gels. Thanks to the shape and structure of the gel, the muscle cells lined up and started forming muscle fibers, just like they would in the body. This could lead to future treatments where doctors inject these gels into injured muscles to help them heal and grow back properly.

In another test, the team used the gels as a support structure for photoreceptor cells, the type of cells in the eye that enable vision. Incredibly, the cells arranged themselves into layers, similar to how they’re organized in the outer part of the retina. This kind of natural cell behavior is hard to achieve in the lab and could help lead to new treatments for vision loss.

But that’s not all. The team also added special molecules called angiogenic peptides to the microgels. These molecules help the body grow new blood vessels. When added to the gels, they promoted blood vessel growth in both laboratory tests (in vitro) and in living organisms (in vivo) using small animal models such as mice. This demonstrates that the material is not only promising in theory but is already showing real biological effects, making it even more useful for applications such as wound healing or repairing damaged organs.

Small Gels, Big Impact

What makes this technique especially promising is its simplicity. The light-based method doesn’t need expensive equipment or complex processes. By adjusting how light interacts with the hydrogel as it’s printed, researchers can change the gel’s inner structure, without touching it physically.

The microgels hold their shape even after being injected into the body. They help cells grow and can be customized for different kinds of tissues. Because of this, they could have many medical uses, including disease modeling, personalized medicine, and minimally invasive treatments.

“This work represents a significant step toward creating structures that can form functional tissues,” said TIBI CEO, Dr. Ali Khademhosseini. “By merging light-based fabrication with smart biomaterials, we are getting closer to making personalized, minimally invasive therapies.”

Located in California, the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation has quickly become a leader in applying cutting-edge materials and engineering to real medical challenges. Its mission focuses on creating personalized solutions to health problems by designing smart biomaterials that work with the body to treat or repair damaged tissue.

This latest study is part of a broader push by TIBI to rethink how we grow tissues, treat injuries, and restore function. Backed by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) and TIBI itself, the research takes ideas from the lab and turns them into real-world solutions, helping advance the field of tissue engineering.

Images courtesy of the Terasaki Institute.

