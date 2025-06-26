Formnext Germany

Filaments From The USA: Solutions from USA Manufacturers Amidst The Tariffs

With recent tariffs and a renewed focus on American manufacturing, now is the perfect time to explore 3D printing filaments made in the USA. I tested filaments from 10 leading domestic manufacturers to showcase their quality, variety, and reliability in an era of uncertain foreign supply chains. While not exhaustive, this review highlights the impressive capabilities of American companies crafting filaments for hobbyists and professionals alike.

Unboxing

With all these filaments, the unboxing experience was very similar. Almost all of them came in a typical “filament” box and inside another “shipping” box. Some companies, such as 3DxTech and Coex 3D, place the shipping label directly on the “filament” box. Others, like American Filament and Polar Filament, just put the filament in the “shipping” box without the inner box. Some, like Atomic and Polar, include a small treat with the filament purchase, and GreenGate 3D even included a sample of another color.

Costs:

Most affordable to most expensive.

  1. Polar Filament PETG 1kg: $31.66, $19.99 + $11.67 Shipping. ~$31.66/kg
  2. Polymaker PETG 1kg: $32.48, $32.48 + Prime Free Shipping. ~$32.48/kg
  3. Atomic PETG 1kg: $32.98, $29.99 + $2.99 Shipping. ~$32.98/kg
  4. Prusament PETG 2kg: $67.29, $49.99 + 17.30 Shipping. ~$33.64/kg
  5. Coex 3D PETG1kg: $35.69, $21 + $14.69 Shipping. ~$35.69/kg
  6. 3DxTech PETG 1kg: $36.00, $36, Included Shipping. ~$36/kg
  7. American Filament PCTG 1kg: $36.48, $29.99 + $6.49 Shipping. ~$36.48/kg
  8. 3D Fuel PCTG 1kg: $39.90, $39.90 + Prime Free Shipping. ~$39.90/kg
  9. GreenGate 3D Recycled PETG 1kg: $44.98, $31.99 + 12.99 Shipping. ~$44.98/kg
  10. ProtoPasta PETG 500g: $42.47, $29.99 + $10 Shipping + $2.48 Tax. ~$59.99/kg

All 10 filaments and sample prints

Printing

All materials were ones that I would actually use. As I am not a fan of PLA, I chose PETG and PCTG to showcase these brands. All in all, they all printed well. All but two PETGs printed perfectly on my tuned-in profile. The two that didn’t print as well were GreenGate 3Ds Recycled PETG and ProtoPasta’s red PETG. They exhibited signs of too high a print temperature, which can easily be tuned out.

The PCTG filaments are new to me and are quite amazing. With that being said, I think 3D Fuel has really nailed the PCTG printing and color consistency. It’s honestly one of the most consistent colors through the entirety of the spool.

Caveats

Prusament is not 100% made in the USA yet. Printed Solid (owned by Prusa) is producing Prusament in the USA, but I’ve seen a lot less material and color offerings so far.

Polymaker is also not 100% made in the USA. Their bulk orders are made here in Texas, but one-off orders or small quantity orders are still sourced from their original manufacturing location outside the United States.

GreenGate was more expensive than I expected, but the PETG I bought was 100% recycled, which is an excellent green option. I just wish it came on a recyclable cardboard spool.

Interesting Points

3DxTech has so many different filament options. As someone who prints industrially every day, I have a single supplier that can supply everything from PLA, PETG, and TPU to PA6/PA12, TPI, Ultem, and even PEEK/PEKK.

3D Fuel and American Filament offer PCTG. Aside from 3DxTech, they are the only ones who offer this, and as lesser-known players in the industry, I think that is really important and exciting that they’re offering new, exciting materials.

Overall Thoughts

I am really pleased with the results of the testing of the American-made filaments! The consistency and accuracy of the extrusions were top-notch. All parts printed in my tolerance test are interchangeable with the 0.05mm tolerance hole. This means that all the extrusions are smooth, consistent, and close to the nominal 1.75mm they should be.

Overall, since I print so many different parts, 3DxTech will become my new go-to source for filaments, especially since I can get such a variety of engineering materials.

My unexpected love for the GreenGate 3D red should not be understated. I really love it, and I love that it is 100% recycled.

All images courtesy of Orville Wright.

