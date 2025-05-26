AMR Software
3DPOD 255: Process Streamlining with Ruben Meuth, 3D Spark

May 26, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Software

Ruben Meuth worked at Fraunhofer before helping to start 3D Spark, a German startup that helps companies identify, cost, quote, and screen 3D printed parts. There’s a lot going on in the part screening, digital warehouse space, and we discuss this fast-developing part of the industry with Ruben. Where are the important choke points in additive and how can software help grow our market?

