A Stroll through Neighborhood 91: The First 3D Printing Industrial Campus

Launched by Allegheny County Airport Authority, Neighborhood 91 (N91) is the world’s first dedicated additive manufacturing (AM) industrial campus. As such, it represents a unique step forward for the 3D printing industry. Situated near Pittsburgh International Airport, it unites every stage of the AM supply chain in one collaborative ecosystem. This initiative, built on Pittsburgh’s industrial heritage and technological strengths, is a testament to the region’s commitment to innovation and economic growth.

This article is the first in a series exploring the evolution and impact of N91. Over the coming installments, we’ll delve into the stories of its tenants, the transformative technologies being developed, and the partnerships that have made the campus a success. To begin, we’ll examine the role of The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA) and its founder John Barnes in the creation of N91.

The Genesis of Neighborhood 91

In the AM sector, few entities have had as significant an impact as TBGA. Since its inception in 2017, the firm has carved out a reputation as an independent consulting leader, leveraging its team’s 350+ years of AM experience and 400+ years of advanced manufacturing expertise. It’s no surprise then that, as Pittsburgh International Airport began to look toward industrial uses for its adjacent land, that the team turned to TBGA, led by former Lockheed and Arconic engineer John Barnes.

TBGA was invited by Allegheny County Airport Authority to spearhead the N91 concept. TBGA Founder John Barnes explained that Pittsburgh offered an unparalleled advantage in proximity and resources. “If you look at metal 3D printing and draw a circle around two hours from Pittsburgh, you’ll find the entire supply chain exists. However, these entities historically operated in silos,” Barnes observed. He emphasized that N91 sought to address inefficiencies by integrating this supply chain within a single ecosystem. This vision extended to shared infrastructure such as advanced utilities, streamlined logistics, and innovative argon gas recycling systems.

By consolidating these resources and services, N91 minimizes operational costs and reduces the carbon footprint of its tenants. Barnes also highlighted the project’s focus on preparing development-ready sites, simplifying the process for companies to establish operations. Since its launch in 2021, the campus has attracted key tenants like HAMR and Cumberland Additive, reflecting the success of its cooperative, innovation-driven model.

The Role of TBGA in Neighborhood 91

TBGA’s involvement with N91 has been critical. Acting as both a technical advisor and strategic consultant, the organization worked closely with stakeholders to define and implement the project’s core objectives. Barnes noted that the project required an interdisciplinary approach, balancing engineering expertise with economic development and supply chain strategy.

“Allegheny County Airport Authority got a grant from the state to come in, take down some hills and level it for construction,” Barnes explained. “So, it is what they call ‘pad ready,’ meaning the utilities, plumbing and everything are lined up to the edge of a pad waiting for a company to come in. We’ve basically taken all that risk and cost with the Commonwealth off the table.”

One distinctive aspect of N91 is its sustainability initiatives, which Barnes described as foundational rather than ancillary. “The idea of a circular supply chain was central to the concept of Neighborhood 91 long before people started talking about supply chain resilience. Back then, we weren’t using those terms, but the goal was always to integrate resources and make the ecosystem more efficient,” he remarked.

The incorporation of argon gas recycling is a prime example. Once implemented, it will allow tenants to reduce waste while cutting costs, fostering both economic and environmental benefits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these localized and resilient supply chains proved invaluable, further validating N91’s foundational principles.

“Argon is one of these ubiquitous materials that’s used in making powder, in printing, and in heat treatment,” Barnes said. “So, we [will be able to] continuously capture that argon and just recycle it. The recovery facility will basically take it back in, clean it all up, send it right back out to the tenants.”

Additionally, TBGA’s work extends to workforce development, ensuring that employees at N91 facilities have access to advanced training programs. These initiatives not only support the immediate needs of tenants but also contribute to long-term regional economic growth.

Expanding the Vision of Neighborhood 91

The success of N91 has sparked interest in replicating the model in other regions. Barnes revealed ongoing discussions about potential expansions, including a “Neighborhood 92” in New England and international initiatives in Australia. Each expansion would be tailored to the local strengths and requirements of its host region, ensuring that the collaborative and resource-sharing ethos of N91 is preserved.

One notable outcome of N91’s collaborative ecosystem has been the accelerated pace of innovation. Companies within the campus frequently engage in partnerships, sharing insights and resources to tackle complex challenges. For example, Metal Powder Works and HAMR Industries have collaborated on testing new powder formulations, while shared equipment access has enabled smaller firms to scale more quickly than they could independently.

TBGA’s influence extends beyond N91 through initiatives like the Resilient Manufacturing Ecosystem (RME), a Department of Defense-backed program. Using N91 as a prototype, RME aims to create self-sustaining manufacturing hubs that address critical part shortages for defense applications. By combining advanced technologies, cybersecurity measures, and workforce training, the program seeks to strengthen the U.S. industrial base while driving innovation in additive manufacturing.

The collaboration between TBGA, Neighborhood 91, and its residents underscores the transformative potential of strategic partnerships and planning. By addressing inefficiencies in the domestic manufacturing supply chain, fostering innovation, and emphasizing sustainability, these initiatives are redefining what is possible in advanced manufacturing. As TBGA continues to grow its influence through projects like RME and potential N91 expansions, it offers a roadmap for regions and industries seeking to harness the power of collaboration. The story of Neighborhood 91 becomes a blueprint for the future of manufacturing in the U.S. and beyond.

Images courtesy of Neighborhood 91.

