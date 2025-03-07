Caracol’s New High-flow Extruder 3D Prints Polymer at 75 Kg per Hour

Italian directed energy deposition (DED) and large-format polymer extrusion firm Caracol is set to unveil its new high-throughput xHF extruder. Designed for the Heron AM system’s robotic arm, the extruder can output up to 75 kilograms per hour. It features dual nozzles and supports multiple materials. The xHF can extrude materials sequentially, carry two materials simultaneously, or apply a high-value polymer for the exterior while using a less expensive regrind for the interior of parts.

The dual-motor, four-heating-zone extruder can handle materials up to 450°C and has been designed as a lightweight, maneuverable head for use on a robot arm. Caracol developed the extruder for applications such as outdoor furniture, boat hulls, and tooling.

“With this launch, we’re redefining what’s possible in large-scale additive manufacturing. Working within the industry as both a service bureau and a technology provider, we recognize the gap in the market for this high-speed extrusion and advanced multi-material capabilities combination. This extruder will enable manufacturers to produce ultra-large, high-performance composite parts with greater efficiency and precision than ever before, opening up the benefits of AM to more industries without compromising on quality or material flexibility,” said Caracol Chief Innovation Officer Giovanni Avallone.

In addition to this extruder, the company already offers High Accuracy, High Flow, and High Versatility extruders. It also provides compatibility with KUKA, FANUC, and ABB robots. The firm’s integrated EIDOS software solution can convert CAD designs into tool paths and monitor builds. Additionally, the company offers drying units, material feeding systems, and platforms.

This complete solution provides a significant advantage over competitors. Additionally, being a service bureau offers a distinct benefit—clients can start with the same machine they intend to purchase. They can buy parts from Caracol and test their applications before committing to a purchase, accelerating machine sales while also helping some realize they don’t need one, which is also a win. Caracol’s own use of its machines suggests they are optimized for manufacturing. The company can internally test machines, material profiles, and new components with clients to enhance quality. Additionally, it offers a DED arm.

I’m very optimistic about the medium- and large-format 3D printing space. The range of applications is vast—we can produce car interiors, room dividers, boat hulls, aerospace tooling, formwork, furniture, molds for various uses, pools, interior components for boats, drone parts, and wings. Despite its potential, this technology segment remains largely unfamiliar to the broader manufacturing market. Many companies have evaluated or adopted desktop 3D printers, and most have used industrial 3D printing systems, at least for prototyping. While desktop and industrial 3D printing have received significant media attention, large-format systems are still relatively new and less widely recognized. Few companies have even attempted to create a single part using this technology. I’m confident that this segment will gain more attention in the coming months and years.

Large-format 3D printing would grow more if people better understood how to produce parts at this scale. There is significant confusion around part costs in large-format 3D printing, with most people unaware of what is possible or how pricing works. At one point, the Titan team displayed numerous parts at its stand with prices clearly marked. A clearer breakdown of costs from service providers—including and excluding post-processing—would be a great step forward. Companies could then outline the expenses involved in owning and operating such a machine themselves. This transparency would accelerate the adoption of large-format 3D-printed parts. More importantly, strong examples would inspire more potential users with unique needs to explore the technology.

