ICC to Set Standards for 3D Printed Walls

The International Code Council (ICC) is advancing the development of standards for “3D Automated Construction Technology,” initially focusing on concrete 3D printed walls. These standards aim to establish requirements for both interior and exterior 3D printed concrete walls, applicable to components with or without structural steel reinforcement. The guidelines will cover various structural applications, including load-bearing walls, non-load-bearing walls, and shear walls in single-story and multi-story structures. The ICC has been working on these standards since October 2023 and was scheduled to hold its next public hearing on February 14, 2025, to discuss public comments received during the recent review period.

Historically, the adoption of 3D printing in commercial construction has been hindered by the slow integration of new technologies into building codes, as well as the relative immaturity of additive construction (AC) processes and business models. This approach, while prioritizing safety, often results in delayed innovation.

Despite these challenges, contractors continue to explore AC. Perhaps the most famous and recent example is that of FMGI, a general contractor based in Woodstock, Georgia, teamed up with Alquist 3D to 3D print an addition to a Walmart in Athens, Tennessee. Following this project, the partnership plans to begin a 5,000-square-foot addition to a Walmart Supercenter in Huntsville, Alabama, later this month.

In addition to the ICC’s efforts, other organizations have developed standards to guide the implementation of 3D printing in construction. In 2023, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and ASTM International published ISO/ASTM 52939:2023, titled “Additive manufacturing for construction — Qualification principles — Structural and infrastructure elements.” This standard outlines the requirements necessary for the production and delivery of high-quality additively manufactured structures in the construction sector

Additionally, in 2022, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) released an updated standard, Y14.46, providing guidance on how to convey 3D printing-specific considerations in design documents. This standard aims to ensure that design documentation accurately reflects the unique aspects of additive manufacturing processes.

The ICC itself has also addressed 3D printing in residential construction. Appendix AW of the 2021 International Residential Code provides design, construction, and inspection requirements for 3D-printed building techniques, offering a framework for the safe implementation of this technology in residential projects. The ICC happens to benefit from the development of this standard, as it offers an evaluation service to ensure that 3D printed projects meet industry specifications.

Standards are often an indicator of a new technology’s commercial maturity. If standards bodies are seriously considering how to deal with AC, that means it’s at the level where it has serious applications. Rather than a novelty, construction 3D printing is a viable solution. This is serious for a traditionally slow-moving sector like construction.

As standards develop, however, it will be necessary for the AC niche to evolve around these standards. This includes not only methods for quality control and qualification, but less arbitrary business models. In other words, the technology is nearly there from a hardware and materials perspective, but there are still some growing pains in terms of how good these machines are and how to make money off of them.

Feature image: Marines from 7th Engineer Support Battalion along with engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Construction Engineering Research Laboratory pose with a concrete bunker during a 3D concrete printing exercise. Photo via U.S. Marines/Staff Sgt. Michael Smith, 7th ESB.

