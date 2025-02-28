Siemens & University of Michigan Offer Free Online Metal 3D Printing Course

09:00 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingEducationEuropeMetal 3D PrintingNorth America
RAPID

Siemens Digital Industries Software and the University of Michigan (U-M) Center for Academic Innovation have developed a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) titled Introduction to 3D Printing with Metals. Taught by Professor Chinedum Okwudire, the course consists of five modules and requires approximately 17 hours to complete. It covers topics such as directed energy deposition (DED), laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), material jetting, and friction stir processes. The course is free and can be taken at your own pace.

Aaron Frankel vice president, Part Manufacturing New Solutions Introduction and Additive Manufacturing at Siemens, said,

“Metals additive manufacturing has huge potential to revolutionize how products are delivered, enabling freedom of form and mass customization at an industrial scale. To realize that potential, industry needs a workforce that is knowledgeable about all aspects of the processes, how best to implement them to solve real engineering challenges and avoid the common pitfalls. Our work with U-M brings together their team’s research knowledge with our industrial expertise to deliver an accessible and open educational resource that will help provide the next generation of engineers with the skills they need to change the world.” 

Chinedum Okwudire stated,

“The goal of this course is to broaden the knowledge and engagement in metal additive manufacturing across a diverse and global audience that can help advance society through this game-changing technology. Siemens’ support, both from a financial and knowledge point of view has been instrumental in the development of this course and we look forward to building a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce trained in metal additive manufacturing.”

The course explores the rationale behind metal 3D printing, covering design, post-processing, and insights from industry professionals. Participants not only learn how different processes function but also determine which method best suits their needs. An augmented reality (AR) component is included as well.

Siemens has a history of offering similar courses, such as Introduction to Solid Edge, Applied Computational Fluid Dynamics, and Introduction to NX. This is a strategic move by Siemens—expanding the number of people proficient in CAD, recognizing the value of digital tools, and understanding 3D printing ultimately increases the potential customer base for its products. At the same time, making its own tools more accessible at a low cost benefits both Siemens and the industry as a whole.

Demystifying 3D printing, in particular, is key to accelerating growth and development. More informed consumers, workers, and researchers strengthen the industry. CAD itself remains a niche field, with around two million professionals worldwide. Expanding that number would drive progress even further. The more people who can design and manufacture with 3D printing, the more impactful the technology becomes. A comprehensive set of courses covering every aspect of 3D printing would be an invaluable resource for the industry.

MIT, Purdue, Barnes, UL, ASTM, and others have already developed highly useful courses, but more are needed. A powder handling course, for example, would be incredibly valuable. Targeted courses on designing and manufacturing medical devices could accelerate growth in that sector. A general How to 3D Print Safely at the Office or Home course would benefit many, while specialized programs for aviation, large-scale manufacturing with print farms, and dental applications would also be game-changers.

Despite the wealth of existing resources, there’s still no comprehensive A-to-Z primer on 3D printing for general professionals—something that could take a complete beginner all the way to printing a hip implant. Developing such a course would require significant time and investment, but the payoff would be enormous. Right now, the AM industry is selling pizza but asking people to learn Italian before they can eat it. The sector is promoting a printing press in a world where no one knows how to write.

If the industry collaborated to create an all-encompassing learning pathway, we’d remove barriers to entry and drive adoption at a much faster rate. In the meantime, Siemens and Michigan are making meaningful contributions with this effort, benefiting both themselves and the broader industry.

