Braille in Fashion: How University Research is Breaking Barriers, One Tag at a Time

For millions of people around the world with visual impairments, shopping for clothes is a challenge most of us don’t think about twice. From deciphering sizes to matching colors, the lack of accessible options often makes what should be a simple (and fun) experience into an overwhelming one. With 2.2 billion people globally suffering from some form of vision impairment or blindness, it’s about time the fashion industry explored solutions to promote inclusion and independence. Luckily, researchers at the University of Rhode Island (URI) are about to change that.

URI’s Izabela Ciesielska-Wrobel, an assistant professor of textiles, fashion merchandising, and design, explores how 3D polyjet printing technology can help create tactile braille labels for clothing. Her work seeks to transform the shopping and daily dressing experiences for people with visual impairments, offering a practical, durable, and empowering solution.

“Nothing has changed for visually impaired shoppers in the last 50 years except for assistive tools,” said Ciesielska-Wrobel. “But when they have to go alone to buy a piece of clothing, that’s a challenge.”

A Fresh Approach to Textile Science

The idea originated from Ciesielska-Wrobel’s research in textile science, where she incorporated cutting-edge technologies into the fabric industry. While 3D polyjet printing is widely used for creating models, gadgets, and even textile decorations, she began investigating if the technology could print tactile braille symbols directly onto clothing tags.

“I was wondering how to bring it into the textile world,” said Ciesielska-Wrobel.

Her solution involves printing small braille dots onto cotton fabric. These dots are strong enough to withstand washing and tactile enough to be easily read. The potential impact is enormous, providing visually impaired individuals with vital information about clothing, such as size, color, and care instructions.

Through rigorous testing, Ciesielska-Wrobel has made sure that the 3D printed braille tags are useful and reliable. According to the expert, tensile and washing tests showed that the braille symbols remained intact, even after multiple washes. This durability shows the tags can handle everyday use and washing, making them practical for regular clothing.

However, not all fabrics are equally suited for this innovation. For example, “hairy” fabrics, like certain knitted woolens, may pose challenges, says Ciesielska-Wrobel. Still, she has identified tightly twisted woolen yarns that work well with 3D printing. This flexibility would allow the technology to be used with different types of clothing materials.

Real-World Insights Through Research

To better understand the needs of the visually impaired community, Ciesielska-Wrobel collaborated with Payton Becker, a former URI graduate student, on a comprehensive survey. The findings pointed to the difficulties individuals with severe visual impairments face when shopping for clothes. In fact, many respondents reported they struggle to make informed decisions due to the absence of accessible information on garment tags.

“Some people that I surveyed, a vast majority have been blind since they were born,” Ciesielska-Wrobel explained. This lack of access to basic details, like size and color, often leads to frustration and limits their ability to express personal style.

The survey also revealed that most participants do not add braille tags to their clothes at home despite recognizing the benefits. Overwhelmingly, respondents said that 3D printed braille tags would significantly improve their shopping experience and confidence in selecting garments.

Among the most requested features for braille tags were details about color and size.

“When you think about it, it makes sense because you don’t want to look like a Christmas tree every day, right?” said Ciesielska-Wrobel. “Although they don’t see, they still take pride in their appearance.”

This idea underlines how important it is to create solutions that respect each person’s individuality and style. By allowing visually impaired individuals to make choices based on their own preferences, the braille tags could make clothing more practical and empowering.

Experts like Sandra Tullio-Pow, a professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, and Stacy M. Baker, a professor at Creighton University, have studied the challenges visually impaired people face when shopping. They point out how accessible signage and clear labels can make a big difference.

Moreover, Tullio-Pow’s research also shows that visually impaired shoppers want to be treated like any other customer. They care about how products look and want detailed descriptions to help them choose items that match their preferences and fit societal norms. By addressing these needs, tools like braille tags can not only improve daily life but also boost confidence and a sense of independence.

Next Steps

The survey is just the beginning of Ciesielska-Wrobel’s journey. With plans to publish a study on her findings, she hopes to secure funding to further develop and test the technology. The next phase involves sending sample swatches to respondents for feedback, ensuring the tags meet their needs and preferences.

According to the most recent data from the American Foundation for the Blind, over 20,000 people in Rhode Island have visual impairments, and an estimated 8.03 million adults have significant visual impairments, including uncorrectable vision loss and legal blindness. This research could make a real difference in their lives, setting a new standard for inclusivity in the fashion industry.

Currently, clothing with braille tags or wording integrated into the designs is mainly available through online retailers and specialized stores rather than shopping malls. Mainstream clothing brands have generally not adopted braille tags in their regular clothing lines. One exception was the surfwear label Rip Curl, which introduced braille clothing tags in 2014 to help visually impaired individuals identify garment colors. These tags included hang tags and soft ribbon tags sewn into the garments. However, this initiative did not become a standard practice in its product lines.

Meanwhile, there have been several initiatives to incorporate braille into clothing to assist visually impaired individuals, with mixed degrees of success. Online brands like Two Blind Brothers incorporate braille tags on their clothing items. Aille Design integrates braille into clothing designs using crystal pearls. The initiative has gained recognition and partnered with organizations like the American Foundation for the Blind and had a 327% revenue increase between 2020 and 2021.

Another example is balini, launched in 2019 by Balini Naidoo in South Africa. This brand features braille phrases to describe details like color, size, and care instructions. While it gained initial recognition, the brand faced challenges during the pandemic and now fulfills orders on demand through Instagram. One of the precursors of braille labeling is the White Cane Label Initiative. Proposed by students from the Rochester Institute of Technology, Jaimen Brill, and Asmah Abushagur, this concept hoped to introduce standardized braille labels on clothing to help visually impaired individuals select outfits. Unfortunately, the initiative no longer exists. These efforts highlight a growing awareness of the need for inclusive clothing solutions and the challenges of creating a lasting change in a complex industry that needs fresh ideas to make accessibility more widespread.

By leveraging 3D polyjet printing, Ciesielska-Wrobel is not only addressing a long-overlooked issue but also paving the way for a more inclusive shopping experience. This project is a reminder that small changes can have a big impact.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.