energize.am Consortium Aims to Reinvent and Reshore Energy Supply Chains via 3D Printing

If the past half-decade has taught us anything, it’s that supply chain disruptions can shake the foundation of the global economy. The year 2020, in particular, witnessed the most dramatic supply chain crisis in history. While efforts have been made to address the vulnerabilities of globalization, one issue remains central: energy. From designing to manufacturing, shipping to disposal, every step in every supply chain depends on energy inputs. Whether powered by renewables, fossil fuels, or nuclear reactors, all these processes ultimately rely on electricity.

To address this challenge at its source, the energize.am Consortium was established. Its mission: to increase efficiency, sustainability, and reliability across all energy supply chains. The logic is simple—making our energy systems more efficient and sustainable will create a ripple effect, improving the entire ecosystem of global supply chains. For multiple reasons, additive demonstrates particular potential for energy applications, including the far-flung, isolated nature of energy operations, the singular criticality of uptime, and the possibility of maximizing efficiency. Much of this still remains potential, however, demanding more urgent action be taken to accelerate additive’s role in securing energy supply chains. In this context, because of the society-wide implications and the stringent regulatory environment, public-private partnerships will be especially indispensable.

energize.am brings together founding members with expertise spanning additive manufacturing (AM) materials, hardware, software, research, and standards. Together, they aim to develop circular and secure manufacturing ecosystems. Founding members include:

To fuel its vision, energize.am is primarily pursuing public grants to develop entirely new, closed-loop supply chains for the energy sector. By creating efficient, sustainable, and secure systems, the consortium hopes to lead a transformative shift in energy and manufacturing practices.

Organizations interested in joining energize.am’s mission can reach out at info@energize.am.

