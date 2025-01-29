energize.am Consortium Aims to Reinvent and Reshore Energy Supply Chains via 3D Printing

If the past half-decade has taught us anything, it’s that supply chain disruptions can shake the foundation of the global economy. The year 2020, in particular, witnessed the most dramatic supply chain crisis in history. While efforts have been made to address the vulnerabilities of globalization, one issue remains central: energy. From designing to manufacturing, shipping to disposal, every step in every supply chain depends on energy inputs. Whether powered by renewables, fossil fuels, or nuclear reactors, all these processes ultimately rely on electricity.
To address this challenge at its source, the energize.am Consortium was established. Its mission: to increase efficiency, sustainability, and reliability across all energy supply chains. The logic is simple—making our energy systems more efficient and sustainable will create a ripple effect, improving the entire ecosystem of global supply chains. For multiple reasons, additive demonstrates particular potential for energy applications, including the far-flung, isolated nature of energy operations, the singular criticality of uptime, and the possibility of maximizing efficiency. Much of this still remains potential, however, demanding more urgent action be taken to accelerate additive’s role in securing energy supply chains. In this context, because of the society-wide implications and the stringent regulatory environment, public-private partnerships will be especially indispensable.
energize.am brings together founding members with expertise spanning additive manufacturing (AM) materials, hardware, software, research, and standards. Together, they aim to develop circular and secure manufacturing ecosystems. Founding members include:
- Autentica: A U.K.-based developer of digital inventory systems, specializing in blockchain-secured file transfer.
- 6K: A U.S. company pioneering rapid atomization technology that transforms metal scrap into high-quality AM feedstock.
- Continuum: A producer of one-step gas atomization systems that recycle metal waste into reusable metal feedstock.
- Wayland Additive: A British manufacturer of electron beam powder bed fusion 3D printers for industrial-grade AM.
- Holdson: A U.K.-based maker of electrochemical polishing equipment for post-processing metal 3D printed parts.
- The National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC): Hosted by the Singapore Institute of Technology, NAMIC drives AM innovation across Southeast Asia.
- Additive Manufacturing UK (AMUK): A trade association representing organizations across the U.K.’s additive manufacturing ecosystem.
- Beyond Engineering: A Los-Angeles-based additive construction firm focused on the 3D printing of concrete for resilient, sustainable structures.
- 3DPrint.com: A leading publication providing in-depth news and analysis of AM technologies and trends.
- Additive Manufacturing Research: A market research and consulting firm offering detailed insights into AM markets, materials, and industry developments.
- Verne AM Labs: A French manufacturer of affordable powder bed fusion 3D printers for PEKK/PEEK and other high temperature polymers.
To fuel its vision, energize.am is primarily pursuing public grants to develop entirely new, closed-loop supply chains for the energy sector. By creating efficient, sustainable, and secure systems, the consortium hopes to lead a transformative shift in energy and manufacturing practices.
Organizations interested in joining energize.am’s mission can reach out at info@energize.am.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Europe at a Crossroads: Transforming Challenges into Industrial Opportunities
Europe is awakening to its challenges, and with adversity comes opportunity. Our industries stand at a crossroads, ready to make transformative choices that will shape their future. While Europe faces...
America Makes Doubles Down: $6.6M Awarded to New AM Projects Within Days
Just days after announcing $2.1 million in funding for additive manufacturing (AM) projects, America Makes is back with another big move. This time, it’s a $6.6 million award to projects...
Gorillas, Turtles, & Birds, Oh My: Helping Animals with 3D Printing in 2024
I’m not one for resolutions, but as a new year is almost upon us, it’s time to reflect on all of the good things that happened in 2024. There are...
Igniting Safety: HP’s Flame Retardant Material Innovation in 3D Printing
Industrial 3D printing has revolutionized manufacturing by enabling on-demand production, mass customization, and complex geometries that traditional methods struggle to achieve. From prototyping new designs to producing high-quality end-use parts,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.