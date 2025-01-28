AI in Additive Manufacturing: Underestimated Potential or Misplaced Hype?

The union of artificial intelligence (AI) with additive manufacturing (AM) is sparking both excitement and skepticism. While many tout AI as a game-changer for precision and efficiencies in advanced manufacturing, others caution against overhyped promises. As with many new technologies, the truth lies in its unrealized (or not yet understood) potential. To date, AI remains a largely underutilized tool in transforming manufacturing processes.

To uncork AI’s potential, manufacturing organizations must develop a balanced approach, understanding both the opportunities and challenges AI presents in driving innovation.

Additive Manufacturing’s Untapped Potential

As a digital-first process, AM offers fertile ground for AI applications. Generative design, process monitoring, tool-free manufacturing, and predictive maintenance all represent opportunities for AI to optimize efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance product performance. For instance, 1000 Kelvin’s AMAIZE platform demonstrates how AI can streamline AM workflows by automating critical pre-printing tasks such as verifying design printability, estimating costs, and optimizing print preparation using physics-based build strategies. AMAIZE’s integration with existing OEM technologies ensures parts are printable on the first attempt, reducing waste and production time while enabling organizations to adopt AM more effectively through guided workflows.

Similarly, EOS is preparing all next generation systems to be capable of taking full advantage of AI technologies as they come to market. From hardware integrations of in situ sensors, measuring emissions dynamically during the build, to new software tools like Smart Fusion to compute optimal build parameters, AI’s potential to improve precision and efficiency during the Direct Metal Laser Solidification (DMLS) process has never been greater.

Despite many obvious advantages, AI adoption in AM remains limited as a result of a fragmented approach to implementation, where specific AI tools thrive in isolated niches but fail to achieve broad integration across the manufacturing value chain. The real opportunity lies in leveraging AI’s diverse applications in a targeted and coordinated manner, tailored to the specific challenges of AM.

Bridging the Knowledge Gap with AI

Deploying AI effectively in AM requires addressing key challenges, starting with data quality. AM processes involve complex, nonlinear dynamics that vary by material, machine, and environmental conditions. Without standardized, high-quality datasets, AI models struggle to generalize and deliver consistent results. Additionally, legacy infrastructure often lacks compatibility with AI-driven tools, necessitating substantial investment in data capture, labeling, and integration.

The inherent sophistication of AM—characterized by its dynamic and nonlinear processes—often calls for bespoke AI solutions tailored to specific applications. Developing these custom solutions requires time, resources, and skilled personnel. Moreover, over-reliance on AI introduces risks, particularly in regulated industries like aerospace and medical manufacturing, where human oversight remains essential to ensure safety, reliability, and accountability.

What also contributes to the adoption gap is that AM is also still an emerging technology and one where there remains a noticeable gap between newcomers to AM, who may not fully understand its possibilities, and experts who are developing exposure parameters for specific materials using advanced physics strategies. By democratizing AM expertise and accelerating learning curves, AI can bridge the gap between novices and experts. Tasks that once required years of experience—such as fine-tuning process parameters for specific materials—can now be streamlined through AI-driven systems.

For example, an AM service technician who may have previously needed two to three years to achieve proficiency can now gain expertise in a fraction of the time with AI-powered tools and guided insights. This compression of learning timelines not only enhances individual performance but also reshapes the organizational capacity for innovation. By making advanced manufacturing more accessible and scalable, AI empowers industries to achieve more with less.

While skilled engineers and operators equipped with AI tools can achieve significantly better results than those relying solely on traditional methods, AI is not a replacement for human expertise but a powerful complement to it. This synergy highlights the importance of collaboration between human expertise and AI capabilities.

Strategic Implementation for a Sustainable Future

Unlocking AI in AM requires a deliberate and strategic approach. This begins with identifying high-impact use cases—such as process monitoring and quality control—that deliver immediate value. Success in these areas not only improves efficiency and reduces waste but also builds confidence in AI’s broader capabilities.

Collaboration is equally critical. Manufacturers, AI developers, and end-users must work together to align technology with practical needs. AI can be integrated at multiple levels: by equipment manufacturers to enhance system performance, by users to optimize production, and by industries to streamline supply chains. Such an interconnected approach ensures AI’s benefits are distributed across the entire value chain.

Standardization also plays a pivotal role. Establishing industry-wide protocols for AI integration can address challenges like data compatibility and process variability, making it easier to scale AI-driven solutions. Moreover, investing in education and training is essential to empower professionals to leverage AI effectively, bridging the knowledge gap and driving equitable progress.

A Vision for the Future of AM

Just as AM is not a solution for all manner of manufacturing, AI is not a panacea for the challenges of AM, but rather a critical enabler of its next evolution. By shifting focus from speculative debates to practical implementation, industries can harness AI to drive efficiency, foster innovation, and enhance sustainability.

The path forward demands collaboration, investment, and a commitment to closing the knowledge gap. When fully realized, AI will not only transform AM but also redefine what is possible in advanced manufacturing, setting new standards for precision, customization, and scalability.

Gregory Hayes will participate at Additive Manufacturing Strategies, Feb 4-6 in New York City.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.