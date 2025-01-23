Charting the Unpredictable: AMS 2025 Empowers Attendees to Navigate the Wild World of 3D Printing

The 3D printing industry has morphed dramatically in just a month or two, with business closures, acquisitions, and leadership changes. At the same time, we’re awaiting some of the biggest changes yet to come. Fortunately, there’s one event that gives attendees both the top-floor view and the financial details about the sector.

In just under two weeks, Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2025 will kick off from February 4-6 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City. This highly anticipated, in-person-only event is set to bring together leaders and innovators from the additive manufacturing (AM) industry for three days of insightful sessions, networking opportunities, and critical discussions about the future of AM technologies.

This year’s AMS conference features a comprehensive lineup of over 100 speakers addressing the most pressing topics in the AM industry, such as scaling mass manufacturing, reshoring production, industrial-scale automation, and the commercialization of new materials. With Marleen Vogelaar, CEO of Shapeways, participating on Panel 2: Agile Manufacturing: Decentralized and Intelligent, we’ll get insights into how her pioneering service bureau has transformed over the years, including Vogelaar’s 2024 rescue of the firm after bankruptcy. Alex Moñino, SVP & GM of Personalization and 3D Printing at HP, will be able to update the audience on HP’s 3D printing efforts since the departure of Ramon Pastor as he presents the keynote on “Accelerating Adoption of Additive Manufacturing Applications.” Meanwhile, Martin Back, CEO of Forward AM, will share the latest about his firm in the wake of changes with his firm on Panel 6: Polymer AM Materials.

As we head toward the first day of the show, there have been some unique updates. This includes the addition of “Shark Bites: VCs Discuss Why They Do or Don’t Invest in 3DP/AM,” where venture capitalists Christopher Wan, Vice President of San Francisco at Bessemer Venture Partners; Alexander Schmoeckel, Associate at AM Ventures; and Greg Reichow, Partner at Eclipse, will discuss investment trends in AM. . Evening mixers and receptions, including a Bavarian-themed networking night, will offer casual settings to foster collaboration among participants. Phil DeSimone, CEO of Carbon, will be representing his firm for the first time at AMS, both on Panel 1: The Polymer Toolbelt and Panel 5: CEO Roundtable.

The participants mentioned here are just a small slice of the total picture. Given the intimate nature of AMS, this will be a key event for learning the critical details for navigating the next year in 3D printing. You won’t want to miss it. Register for the event here.

