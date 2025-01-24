Researchers Develop Shape Memory PLA Filament with Mussels and Wheat

The team created their own filament by blending varying amounts of mussel and wheat using a 3Devo filament maker. For the 3D printing, they employed a Geeetech A30M printer, a cost-effective desktop model introduced in 2019, with a build volume of 320 x 320 x 420 mm. This printer features dual Z-axis lead screws and a color splicing/mixing system, which they utilized alongside the Geeetech ColorMixer slicer to produce multi-material and functionally graded structures. Supporting software included Solidworks and Cura. The prints were made with a 0.6 mm nozzle, 0.2 mm layer height, 100% infill, a print temperature of 190°C, and a bed temperature of 60°C.

The resulting specimens were tested, with a heat gun used to program them under load, imparting shape memory properties. In samples with a sandwich structure and attempts to create functionally graded parts, higher strength was observed. Wheat-loaded PLA exhibited the best shape recovery ratio at 93.3%. Additionally, the mussel-based PLA demonstrated reduced flammability compared to pure PLA.