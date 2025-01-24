Researchers Develop Shape Memory PLA Filament with Mussels and Wheat

The team created their own filament by blending varying amounts of mussel and wheat using a 3Devo filament maker. For the 3D printing, they employed a Geeetech A30M printer, a cost-effective desktop model introduced in 2019, with a build volume of 320 x 320 x 420 mm. This printer features dual Z-axis lead screws and a color splicing/mixing system, which they utilized alongside the Geeetech ColorMixer slicer to produce multi-material and functionally graded structures. Supporting software included Solidworks and Cura. The prints were made with a 0.6 mm nozzle, 0.2 mm layer height, 100% infill, a print temperature of 190°C, and a bed temperature of 60°C.
The resulting specimens were tested, with a heat gun used to program them under load, imparting shape memory properties. In samples with a sandwich structure and attempts to create functionally graded parts, higher strength was observed. Wheat-loaded PLA exhibited the best shape recovery ratio at 93.3%. Additionally, the mussel-based PLA demonstrated reduced flammability compared to pure PLA.
The team identified potential use cases for these materials, including grippers, actuators, eco-friendly cutlery, and packaging. They demonstrated the material’s strength by creating a 5-gram coil structure capable of supporting 3 kilograms of weight and withstanding a load of 1100 N, highlighting its potential for applications such as electronics packaging.
The concept of using shape memory structures for adaptive packaging is intriguing. For instance, a laptop’s packaging could transform into functional feet for the device upon arrival. Similarly, a company like Amazon could revolutionize packaging by employing a few versatile shape memory components to accommodate various product size.
This kind of work is undeniably exciting. It stands out for its accessibility, relying on a relatively simple 3D printer and a 3Devo filament maker. Having personally worked with designer Carmen Brio on oyster shell filament and conducted experiments with flax and hemp, I’ve seen firsthand how much material PLA can incorporate while maintaining printability. It’s surprising that more people haven’t explored creating biological composites, given how straightforward and enjoyable the process is. The potential applications are vast, from planters and plant pots to everyday consumer products. I genuinely hope this area receives more attention, as integrating waste materials into filament could lead to highly valuable and sustainable solutions.