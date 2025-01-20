Women of i3DMFG: Building Leadership, Mentorship, and Innovation

As a proud member of Women in 3D Printing, i3DMFG™ is committed to promoting women into leadership roles where they can drive strategic initiatives and spearhead advancements in additive manufacturing. From overseeing operations to managing complex projects and mentoring the next generation of talent, women in leadership at i3D exemplify the values of integrity, passion, and innovation.

“If ever there was an example of a ‘never say die’ attitude it is exemplified by the leadership of i3D. Erin, Stephanie and team are a shining example of what it takes to build a great company from scratch. The journey to success in Additive Manufacturing (AM) is rarely ‘plain sailing’. It takes courage, tenacity and talent to succeed with a challenging new technology, these three words represent the epitome of i3D,” said Glynn Fletcher, EOS North America President.

Founded in 2013, by Erin Mastroni, i3DMFG is a 3D engineering and metal additive manufacturing company, providing production parts for the aerospace, medical, defense, and energy industries. i3D has been a driver of innovation in Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) while staying committed to sustainable business practices. Under Erin’s leadership, i3D has become a trusted provider of 3D production manufacturing solutions, meeting the rigorous standards of the aerospace and defense industries. She started i3DMFG with a vision to revolutionize manufacturing through advanced technology while supporting local job growth.

“i3D was built to raise up communities through family wage jobs. Our team, both men and women, exemplify the hard working dedication and resilience that American manufacturing is known for. Every person at i3D gets their hands dirty, literally!” said Erin Mastroni, President of i3DMFG

i3D’s leadership team believes that mentorship is a cornerstone of professional development. Mentorship helps break down barriers and inspires confidence, ensuring that women at every level of the organization feel empowered to take on new challenges. Stephanie Bonfiglio, VP Integration & Quality Excellence at i3D forges new methods to improve material management and streamline additive manufacturing processes, underscoring the importance for agile operational growth in the industry.

” I have had the privilege of being mentored by Erin and inspired by colleagues across the Additive Manufacturing industry. Their guidance has been instrumental in my growth and the success of i3D. Mentorship goes beyond sharing knowledge—it’s about building confidence, fostering growth, and creating opportunities that might otherwise remain out of reach. At i3D, we are committed to helping our entire team lead, innovate, and redefine what’s possible for the next generation,” said Stephanie Bonfiglio, VP Integration & Quality Excellence i3DMFG

Continuous improvement is another principle that drives success. i3D’s culture of learning encourages team members to explore cutting-edge 3D manufacturing technologies, share insights, and develop solutions that enhance efficiency and performance. The women of i3D are critical to these efforts, helping the company evolve and stay ahead in the competitive world of additive manufacturing. In addition to Erin and Stephanie, Brooke Dorsett, Senior Program Coordinator is a certified AS9100 Internal Auditor with experience within the precision industries of aviation and aerospace. Suzanna Treihaft, Lead AM Technician heads up one of 2, 12,000 sq ft metal additive shops, ensuring machines run safely and consistently. Jena Lewis, Program Coordinator not only keeps all areas on schedule but routinely helps in post process and quality ensuring on time deliveries. Finally, Tory Stone, Accounting Coordinator makes sure that stakeholders including management, sales, operations, vendors, clients and regulatory entities have detailed information to make timely decisions and stay on track.

As the 3D printing technology landscape continues to evolve, the women of i3D remain dedicated to advancing the metal additive manufacturing industry. By focusing on mentorship, collaboration, and leadership, they seek to create an environment where their team thrives, innovates, and inspires the next generation. Together, this inspiring team not only disrupts markets but also redefines what’s possible for America’s manufacturing industry as a whole.

Erin Mastroni will be speaking at Additive Manufacturing Strategies in New York City, on February 6th. Stephanie Bonfiglio will also be in attendance.

i3DMFG is part of the BTX Precision family of manufacturing businesses. BTX partners with the industry’s most progressive and dynamic organizations, who rely on them to develop, engineer, and manufacture the most sophisticated and complex precision components needed to drive innovation. You can learn more about i3D MFG and BTX Precision at www.BTXPrecision.com.

