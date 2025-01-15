As we turn the page to 2025, we embrace a year presented with opportunity and potential. As a marketing professional, it’s my responsibility to review the previous year’s objectives and measure the success, or failure, of those metrics.

Admittedly, as a data geek, it’s one of my favorite things to do because it provides me with conclusive facts and anecdotal feedback to make assessments. Driven by curiosity, I ask countless questions of my staff, partners, clients, and myself to chart the best course for 2025. A skilled marketer consistently measures, tracks, and refines their go-to-market (GTM) and commercialization strategies.

Inspired by the new year and the opportunities it holds for myself and fellow marketers, I want to share my 8 Marketing Resolutions for 2025. While these resolutions aren’t set in stone—flexibility is key in marketing—I hope they provide valuable insights to help keep you and your organization on track.

Eight Marketing Resolutions for 2025

Be Authentic – Simplify your marketing approach and develop an honest assessment of your company’s value and differentiation. Always remember that marketing is the mouthpiece of the organization. Overcommitting and underdelivering will waste time and place extra stress on your key personnel. Start with a SWOT analysis and stay genuine. Know Your Audience – Listen, research, interview, and dig deeper into your target audience to uncover their pain points and why your product or service is the solution. Newsflash, your product will not be the answer for everyone. Building persona profiles has always been a valuable tool for marketers, and in B2B 3D printing technology marketing, it’s important to include an assessment of other fabrication processes, materials, engineering experience, and history of 3D printing adoption/integration. Be Consistent – Marketing often gets pulled in various directions to meet demands from different business functions—a common challenge across departments. However, as the face of the business, it’s crucial to maintain consistency in messaging and communication. Whether it’s a monthly newsletter, a quarterly webinar, or a bi-weekly content plan, reliability and steadiness are key. According to Forbes, simply being consistent with brand presentation and messaging promotes brand identity and may increase revenue by up to 23%. Invest in Your Website – Your website serves as your welcome mat to the world and is your most valuable marketing tool for branding and lead generation. Estimates from Sellers Commerce suggest that 60% or more of B2B buyers can and may finalize purchase decisions based on information received from your company’s website. Just like advancements made in the additive manufacturing realm, websites have evolved greatly over time, and without proper attention, you could be missing out. Treat your website as your most valuable marketing tool. Be Objective Driven – I recommend using the SMART (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, Time-Bound) Objective approach. For example, increasing lead generation via the website is a thin objective at best. Instead, consider a bi-weekly content publication strategy that aligns with keyword data and will increase organic traffic to the website by 30% in the first 6 months of 2025, resulting in an additional 30 leads generated per month. Prepare a yearly outline with quarterly objectives. This will keep you and your team accountable and will provide measurable outcomes. Align with Your Sales Team – I cannot stress this enough, build your marketing program to support the sales team pipeline development and ongoing success. Marketers should have in-depth knowledge of what is required for lead generation, sales team capacity, prospecting, time-to-close, average deal lifespan, lead > opp > opp won metrics and resources required. Trust me, as a former salesman, it’s a tough job. It’s up to marketers and other departments within the company to support them. Challenge question, can marketing be responsible for 30%+ of the company’s pipeline or revenue? Have a Content Strategy – Whether it’s gated white papers, blogs, technical guides, email newsletters, public relations, third-party advertising, videos, or social media, it’s vital to have a content strategy that aligns across different mediums to maximize outreach. Data suggests that a prospect will engage with your content 13 times before making a buying decision. By having a uniform content strategy, your organization’s brand recognition and credibility will be increased amongst your target audiences. Lastly, consider a multi-tiered content strategy that includes all the channels listed above and never forget the value of professional and/or grassroots video production. Conduct a Competition Discovery – If you haven’t already done so, review the commercial structure and marketing approach of your top competitors. In your competition discovery, evaluate and score your competitors’ website metrics (traffic), general website layout, content strategy & frequency, social media approach, exhibitions, virtual activities, google ads spend, keyword strategy, certifications, technologies, staff, etc. Compiling this data will not only give you a benchmark of where your business fits into the mix, but it will also provide ideas you may not have previously considered.

As I noted earlier, there are many other resolutions that marketers can add to this list — so I invite you to do so! Additionally, since it’s January I’m hopeful that most of you already have your budgets approved and are quickly implementing strategy and tactics. If not, maybe some of these resolutions can guide the first or second-half goals that you want to achieve. Naturally, it all depends on resources, personnel, commercial alignment, vision, and strategy.

Please comment or contact me directly to share your insights or feedback at Ryan@HayfordConsulting.com.

I look forward to seeing you at the Additive Manufacturing Strategies event hosted by 3DPrint.com and AM Research, Feb 4-6 in New York City, where I will be moderating the AM Polymer Panel.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.