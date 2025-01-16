New Tech Transmits 3D Printing Granules in Microgravity

Researchers from the University of Glasgow have secured a patent for an in-space microgravity 3D printing technology. The patented invention employs a conveyor-based system to transport granulate material for fused granulate manufacturing (FGM). It incorporates a hose or similar device to deliver material to the print head, along with a refill component for material replenishment. The technology has undergone 90 trials lasting up to 22 seconds each within simulated microgravity conditions. These tests were performed aboard a parabolic flight aircraft, commonly referred to as a “vomit comet,” operated by Novespace for the European Space Agency (ESA). Each trial lasted up to 22 seconds. The patent has been granted to Gilles Bailet of the James Watt School of Engineering at the University of Glasgow.

“Currently, everything that goes into Earth’s orbit is built on the surface and sent into space on rockets. They have tightly limited mass and volumes and can shake themselves to pieces during launch when mechanical constraints are breached, destroying expensive cargo in the process,” said Dr Bailet. “If instead we could place fabricators in space to build structures on demand, we would be freed from those payload restrictions. In turn, that could pave the way to creating much more ambitious, less resource-intensive projects, with systems actually optimised for their mission and not for the constraints of rocket launches. Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, is capable of producing remarkably complex materials quickly and at low cost. Putting that technology in space and printing what we need for assembly in orbit would be fantastically useful.However, what works well here on Earth is often less robust in the vacuum of space, and 3D printing has never been done outside of the pressurised modules of the International Space Station. The filaments in conventional 3D printers often break or jam in microgravity and in vacuum, which is a problem that needs to be solved before they can be reliably used in space. Through this research, we now have technology that brings us much closer to being able to do that, providing positive impacts for the whole world in the years to come..”

I really appreciate the idea of “systems actually optimized for their mission and not for the constraints of rocket launches.” I’ve always thought of 3D printing as a technology meant for repairing and extending space gear, vehicles, and even people—a tool primarily for exigent circumstances. The ability to create specific geometries at specific moments to construct what’s needed seemed particularly useful tens of thousands of miles from anywhere. What I hadn’t considered, however, is how this approach could fundamentally transform the design and functionality of in-space equipment—gear that never reenters the atmosphere or launches from Earth but instead remains in space for its entire lifecycle.

Dr. Baillet also highlights the potential of in-space manufacturing for producing drugs, solar reflectors, and antennas. This is a topic we’ve extensively covered in the past. Companies like Incus have experimented with manufacturing objects in space, NASA has initiated numerous projects, ESA has explored similar possibilities, Redwire has made investments, and Berkeley recently launched SpaceCAL to pursue this goal. The foundation of all this in-space manufacturing research lies in what can be described as “investor logic.”

Somewhere, there may be an asteroid that could yield 100,000 tonnes of valuable material at a cost per kilo of X. While this prospect might seem exciting, it’s dismissed as too concrete. In contrast, in-space manufacturing holds the allure of a revolutionary pathway to creating high-value products far better than they are currently made. If profitable, this approach could enable the infinite production of better products forever, for zillions of dollars.

Asteroid mining, too, could theoretically continue infinitely, but it lacks the allure of patentability. In in-space manufacturing, one optimal method might emerge as the best way to produce specific items infinitely better—a method that could be patented. This exclusivity could make a company the sole producer of superior hearts, fiber optic cables, or solar panels (offering infinite energy!). Consequently, we can expect a surge in in-space manufacturing initiatives.

Undoubtedly, such developments could greatly benefit humanity. However, we must remain mindful of the investor-driven motivations underpinning these efforts. And let’s not overlook the “Vomit Comet.” If we could leverage its 22-second intervals of microgravity to 3D print faster and more cost-effectively than in space, it might disrupt this narrative. After all, how could we mint millionaires if the mint became too accessible?

Dr. Baillet continues, “We’ve tested the technology extensively in the lab and now in microgravity, and we’re confident that it’s ready to perform as expected, opening up the possibility of 3D printing antenna and other spacecraft parts in space…Similarly, crystals grown in space are often larger and more well-ordered than those made on Earth, so orbital chemical factories could produce new or improved drugs for delivery back to the surface. It has been suggested, for example, that insulin grown in space could be nine times more effective, allowing diabetic people to inject it once every three days instead of three times a day, as they often have to do today.”

In-space manufacturing is poised to attract significant attention, investment, and government funding in the years ahead. This technology holds particular promise for drug production and the fabrication of crystals for electronic applications. We can expect numerous competing platforms worldwide, each striving to capture the spotlight. Among them, one could potentially revolutionize a specific manufacturing technology, marking an incredibly impactful application of 3D printing in advanced manufacturing.