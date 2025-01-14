AMS 2025

From Prototype to Production: The Comprehensive Journey of Additive Manufacturing

I have been professionally immersed in the world of 3D printing for the past 19 years, witnessing its evolution from massive, lab-based industrial machines to today’s desktop printers that excel in speed, reliability, and material compatibility. Throughout my engineering career, product design projects, and forays into medical device engineering, 3D printing has been a constant source of innovation and excitement. It’s incredibly rewarding to see how far we’ve come, particularly with companies like Bambu Labs pushing the boundaries of quality, speed, and reliability to meet growing user expectations.

MatterHackers’ print farm uses Bambu Lab 3D printers for their speed and ease of use.

The journey of additive manufacturing starts with prototyping. Early iterations often involve accessible desktop 3D printers, which allow designers and engineers to quickly transform CAD models into physical parts. These first prototypes are frequently printed in PLA (Polylactic Acid), a, frankly, magical material that is suited perfectly for desktop 3D printing, relatively easy to work with, and cost-effective. At MatterHackers, we’ve seen countless creators use PLA for initial form-fit-function, design validation, swiftly refining concepts before committing to more advanced materials.

Engineers and designers can use 3D printing for rapid iteration, drastically improving part testing times.

As projects gain momentum and products approach functional testing, stronger filaments come into play. Materials like ABS, PETG, and nylon offer enhanced mechanical performance, making them perfect for evaluating heat resistance, impact strength, or flexibility. At MatterHackers, we provide a broad selection of these filaments—each chosen for its specific properties—to help product developers hone their designs. The beauty of additive manufacturing is that with each iteration, it’s simple to adjust variables like material choice, print settings, or design geometry, then print again. This rapid loop of revision drives innovation faster than traditional manufacturing methods ever could.

Eventually, many teams decide to move from plastics to metals, and this is where additive manufacturing really shines. Metal 3D printing technologies—like those employed by Meltio—produce intricate, production-ready parts with mechanical properties on par with conventional manufacturing. If you’re thinking about transitioning your product from polymer to metal, MatterHackers can guide you through design optimization, explaining how to accommodate factors like thermal expansion, support structures, and post-processing requirements. We’ve supported numerous clients in fields like aerospace, automotive, and medical devices, who rely on metal 3D printing for mission-critical parts.

Completing the manufacturing cycle – production-ready parts with mechanical properties on par with conventional manufacturing created on Meltio machines. (photo courtesy of Meltio)

Quality assurance is integral to every stage of this process. Whether you’re printing in PLA on a desktop machine or fabricating metal parts with an industrial system, detailed dimensional checks, material strength tests, and strict process control are vital. At MatterHackers, we emphasize consistent build environments and thorough documentation, ensuring repeatable success whether you’re printing a single prototype or ramping up for full-scale production. Once a metal part is printed, steps such as machining, heat treatment, or surface finishing might be necessary to meet exact specifications or aesthetic goals.

My own experiences—and the leaps and bounds made by companies like Bambu Labs—have reaffirmed the versatility and power of additive manufacturing. It empowers creators to iterate faster, refine designs at each stage, and produce end-use parts that match or surpass traditional manufacturing in terms of both form and function. As I look back on nearly two decades of 3D printing, I’m more excited than ever about where this industry is headed.

If you’re curious about exploring these technologies, stop by MatterHackers—whether it’s for desktop printing essentials, high-temp filaments, advanced metal 3D printing advice, or professional scanning solutions, our team is here to help every step of the way. There’s a reason why so many professionals, educators, and enthusiasts look to MatterHackers as their go-to 3D printing retailer: it’s a one-stop shop for machines, materials, and expertise. From novices just discovering PLA to seasoned engineers experimenting with cutting-edge materials, MatterHackers aims to empower every user’s manufacturing ambitions. Visit us to learn about the latest software tools, new scanning technologies, and of course, to dive deeper into the exciting realm of additive manufacturing.

Here’s to continuous innovation in the world of 3D printing—and to watching this technology evolve for many years to come. For any questions or guidance, remember that MatterHackers is always ready to support and inspire you on your journey in 3D printing, scanning, and beyond.

MatterHackers CEO Lars Brubaker will participate at Additive Manufacturing Strategies, Feb 4-6 in New York City.

