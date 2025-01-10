LOOP Sells Five Machines to Construction Machinery Firm HIDROMEK

LOOP—a fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printer original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and service provider based in Ankara, Turkey—announced the sale of five LOOP PRO X+ TURBO 3D printers to construction equipment OEM HIDROMEK. HIDROMEK is a $600 million revenue company with 2,400 employees that produces backhoe loaders, excavators, graders, tractors, and other construction equipment. While both companies are based in Ankara, HIDROMEK also manufactures in Thailand and Spain, serving global markets. This transaction highlights a trend where upper-middle-income and emerging market economies grow by targeting global trade.

LOOP is a brand of Teknodizayn, a reseller of Artec, Farsoon, Materialise, and UnionTech products. LOOP printers, under development since 2016, are known for features such as HEPA filtration, large build volumes, and modular designs. The PRO X Turbo 3D printers purchased by HİDROMEK offer a 500 x 350 x 500 mm build volume, swappable dual extruders, automated mid-print filament change, an aluminum print bed, a CNC-machined frame, PEI film build plates, and HEPA and carbon filtration. The modular design separates components like the extruder, microcomputer and UI, and controller board with motor drivers, allowing for quick swaps in case of faults to minimize downtime. This user-friendly approach simplifies maintenance and enhances reliability. LOOP supports its printers with in-house materials such as CF PA, GF PA, and ASA, positioning the machines as competitors to industrial 3D printers like the Ultimaker S7 and the BCN Workstation series.

Initially, globalization was a game of Western firms from wealthy countries selling all over the world, often selling to poorer countries while outsourcing production to them. Today, South-South and emerging market-to-global trade are thriving. Turkey exemplifies this shift despite economic challenges, with firms like drone giant Bayraktar exceeding $1.8 billion in drone sales in 2024. Turkish white goods manufacturer Arçelik, with $10 billion in annual revenue, may not be a household name, but its brands, like Bauknecht, Beko, Ignis, Whirlpool, Grundig, and Hotpoint, can be found all over the world on fridges and washing machines.

In 3D printing, Turkey has not traditionally been a leader, but emerging Turkish 3D printing firms are gaining attention. These companies often use premium components like Beckhoff panels and HiWin linear rails, delivering exceptional value for money. Zaxe, a professional 3D printer manufacturer, produces a highly advanced FDM machine, including a Core XY printer equipped with Klipper firmware and a Revo head. TDL operates as a service bureau, offering diverse capabilities such as metal printing, SLA, silica sand printing, and DLP. Ermaksan, a long-established Turkish machine tool firm known for its laser cutters, has been manufacturing metal laser powder bed fusion (PBF) machines for over 13 years.

Turkish manufacturers present an alternative to Chinese firms, leveraging an educated workforce, government support, and a growing local industry. As Turkey climbs the tech tree in high-tech sectors like fighter jets, tanks, automobiles, and consumer electronics, domestic companies will increasingly demand local support. Turkish firms are uniquely positioned to meet these needs, offering proximity, cultural alignment, and language compatibility that distant competitors cannot.

Turkey’s 3D printing offerings are becoming more sophisticated and competitive, aligning with global market standards. Businesses should recognize the dual opportunity and challenge that markets like Turkey present, as they evolve into sources of innovation and competition.

Traditionally, Turkish firms have been less aggressive than their Chinese counterparts but have consistently focused on delivering quality and value. In a time when buyers are prioritizing wise and careful spending, this approach holds significant potential. Additionally, many countries may feel more at ease purchasing Turkish machines due to favorable regional geopolitics. For instance, Turkish strategies may resonate more strongly in certain areas compared to American alternatives.

LOOP could explore a south-oriented strategy similar to that of Transsion, which has grown into one of the world’s largest mobile phone OEMs and the top handset maker in Africa, achieving over $6 billion in revenue. Transsion’s success lies in tailoring products to local needs, such as long battery life, dual SIM slots, and cameras optimized for darker skin tones. Alternatively, LOOP might adopt a global strategy like Arçelik, leveraging its experience with large industrial clients and a skilled workforce to expand worldwide.

Either way we should more closely follow developments in Turkey and other emerging market economies to see the customers and players of the future.

