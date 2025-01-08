Peopoly Magneto X 3D Printer Review: The Cutting Edge of FDM Innovation

Disclosure: The Magneto X was provided to me by Peopoly free of charge for the purpose of this review. I have not received any other compensation. All opinions expressed are my own, and Peopoly has had no influence on the content of this video. This review was made possible in part by the generous support of Polymaker, which provided filaments for evaluation. Polymaker had no influence on the content or conclusions of this review.

The Peopoly Magneto X, a high-end FDM 3D printer, delivers impressive speed and accuracy through its innovative linear motor technology. This review examines the printer’s strengths and weaknesses, focusing on build quality, print performance, ease of use, and overall value. While the Magneto X demonstrates exceptional capabilities, including rapid printing speeds and high-quality output, it has some limitations, such as a slightly unrefined construction and the lack of a chamber heater. This comprehensive assessment aims to help potential buyers make an informed decision about this advanced 3D printing solution.

Unboxing

Packaging Quality

The packaging of the Peopoly Magneto X was exceptional, surpassing expectations for a printer in this price range. The unit was meticulously secured within a sturdy outer box, with each component individually wrapped and encased in thick, high-density foam inserts. This thorough packaging ensured safe transportation and offered excellent protection against potential transit damage. The attention to detail in the packaging underscored the premium nature of the Magneto X, instilling confidence in its quality and durability.

Assembly/Build Quality

While the Magneto X itself requires no assembly, the enclosure does, and the process proved somewhat tedious and time-consuming. The design uses two acrylic panels per side, creating gaps and requiring printed parts to maintain alignment, which adds to the complexity. Ideally, each side would consist of a single, larger acrylic panel to simplify and streamline the assembly process.

Regarding the printer’s overall build, the aluminum extrusion frame, while featuring impressive thickness and stiffness, falls short in terms of aesthetics compared to contemporary 3D printers. Companies like Bambu Labs and Flashforge have set a higher standard with their sleek, welded steel frames and integrated outer shells. Considering the Magneto X’s price point, a more refined and visually appealing design would have been a welcome enhancement. However, it is important to emphasize that this aesthetic preference does not detract from the printer’s performance capabilities.

First Print and Impressions

My inaugural print on the Magneto X was a CF-PETG Benchy, and I was thoroughly impressed. The build plate demonstrated exceptional flatness, eliminating the need for mesh bed leveling. After the initial leveling, the printer maintained consistent bed adhesion across multiple prints without requiring further adjustments. This reliability significantly streamlined the printing workflow and reduced the time spent on leveling procedures. The smooth and even first layer adhesion, a testament to the build plate’s quality and the printer’s precision, further contributed to the print’s success. The resulting Benchy model displayed excellent detail and surface finish, solidifying my positive first impression of the Magneto X’s printing capabilities.

Hardware and Specs

The Peopoly Magneto X features a generous build volume of 300x400x300mm, offering ample space for diverse projects. A standout feature is its impressive speed, with marketed print speeds of up to 800mm/s and travel speeds of 1,500mm/s at 22,000mm/s² acceleration, significantly reducing print times compared to traditional FDM printers. The robust hotend, capable of reaching temperatures up to 300°C, supports processing a wide variety of engineering-grade thermoplastics. The heated build plate, with a maximum temperature of 130°C, ensures optimal adhesion across a broad spectrum of materials. Although a dedicated chamber heater is absent, the printer is designed to handle materials like PLA, PETG, TPU, ASA, ABS, Nylon, and their carbon fiber-reinforced variants, all within the 300°C temperature range.

Software and UI

The Magneto X integrates seamlessly with Orca Slicer, a popular open-source slicing software. Peopoly commendably avoids creating a proprietary fork, embracing the existing platform and fostering community support. While the included pre-configured profiles may require minor adjustments for optimal results, they provide an excellent starting point for users.

The printer’s onboard user interface, a standout feature, utilizes the powerful Klipper screen. This intuitive touchscreen interface offers comprehensive control over all printer functions, from adjusting print parameters and monitoring progress to configuring advanced settings. The user-friendly design, combined with the robust capabilities of the Klipper screen, enhances the overall user experience and streamlines the printing workflow.

However, given the price point and the inclusion of linear motors, the adoption of RepRap firmware, which offers a more robust and streamlined solution for professional workflows, would have been a welcome addition.

Test Prints and Performance

Print Examples

Based on these measurements, the Magneto X stands out as a frontrunner in FDM printing accuracy, even with the enhancements of increased speed and linear motors. This printer consistently achieves exceptional smoothness and precision, solidifying its status as one of the most accurate FDM printers in my collection. In fact, the Magneto X surpasses all other FDM printers I have owned in terms of overall performance, setting a new benchmark for accuracy and quality in my workshop.

Actual Print Speed

While the maximum achievable print speed is ultimately limited by the flow rate of the specific material used, the Magneto X demonstrated outstanding performance. During testing with ASA filament, I consistently achieved print speeds of 600mm/s and rapid travel speeds of 1,500mm/s, all while maintaining excellent layer adhesion. This impressive performance contrasts sharply with my recent experience with the FLSun T1 Pro, another printer claiming similar high-speed capabilities. The T1 Pro suffered from significant layer delamination at these speeds, underscoring the Magneto X’s superior ability to deliver both speed and quality.

Actual Material Capabilities

The Magneto X demonstrated excellent material compatibility, successfully printing a variety of materials, including PLA, TPU, PETG, and ASA, both with and without carbon fiber reinforcement. The inclusion of a hardened nozzle greatly enhanced its ability to process these materials effectively. However, the absence of an integrated filtration system, such as HEPA or carbon filters, proved to be a notable drawback. During printing, particularly with materials like ASA, strong and unpleasant fumes were emitted, leading to an uncomfortable working environment. To address this, I primarily focused on printing with PETG, which produced less pungent fumes compared to other materials.

Noise Level

I recorded a maximum noise level of 72 decibels during travel movements at 1500mm/s with the fans set to 100%. Typical printing averaged around 65 decibels, which was not excessively loud and remained comfortable to be around.

Reliability and Maintenance

During my review period, the Magneto X accumulated approximately 200 print hours, demonstrating reasonable uptime. However, a significant issue emerged with the Y-axis linear motor, which stopped functioning properly. Troubleshooting suggested a potential issue with the linear motor driver board. While this unexpected failure is concerning, I am currently working with Peopoly support to diagnose and resolve the problem.

The Magneto X includes a well-considered selection of spare parts, reflecting Peopoly’s commitment to customer support and maintenance convenience. Notably, the package provides an additional high-flow hotend, a valuable spare that can significantly minimize downtime in case of nozzle failure. The inclusion of spare components for the enclosure further highlights attention to detail, enabling easy minor repairs or replacements.

Peopoly’s competitive pricing strategy for spare parts is commendable, with replacement hotends starting at a reasonable $29.99, particularly impressive given their high-flow design. This affordability enhances the overall ownership experience and reduces the risk of costly repairs, making the Magneto X a more accessible and user-friendly choice. To see current prices, follow this link.

Y Axis Homing Failure. The red light is showing that the linear motor isn’t responding.

Cost and Value

The Peopoly Magneto X has a list price of $1,999, which may seem steep for some consumers. However, it is currently available at a more competitive price of $1,200, including the enclosure. While the discounted price enhances its appeal, the original MSRP raises questions about its value proposition.

It is important to recognize the significant engineering challenges associated with pioneering linear motor technology in the consumer FDM 3D printing market. This technological innovation undoubtedly incurs higher costs, and Peopoly’s efforts to introduce this advanced technology to the market are commendable.

Despite its initial price point, the Magneto X offers unique features that set it apart from other 3D printers on the market. The integration of linear motors provides key advantages, including faster print speeds and increased torque compared to traditional stepper motors. Additionally, the inclusion of encoders enables precise closed-loop positional accuracy, enhancing print quality and dimensional consistency.

The generous build volume of 400x300x300mm adds significant versatility, supporting the production of larger parts and facilitating batch production for various applications. These standout features, combined with the printer’s impressive speed and accuracy, present a compelling value proposition for users who prioritize high performance and require a robust, capable 3D printing solution.

Would I buy this for my own print farm?

This presents a unique situation. While the Magneto X aligns perfectly with the needs of my print farm, I would not currently purchase it due to the observed reliability issues. However, I remain highly optimistic about the potential of a future “Generation 2” model. Implementing linear motor technology in a consumer-grade FDM printer posed significant engineering challenges, and I commend Peopoly for their pioneering efforts. With further refinement and resolution of the identified issues, a second-generation Magneto X could overcome these hurdles and establish itself as a dominant force in the high-end 3D printing market.

Pros

Exceptional Speed and Throughput: Achieves rapid print speeds while maintaining high levels of accuracy and precision.

Achieves rapid print speeds while maintaining high levels of accuracy and precision. Robust Construction: Features a well-built and sturdy frame, ensuring stability and minimizing vibrations during high-speed printing.

Features a well-built and sturdy frame, ensuring stability and minimizing vibrations during high-speed printing. Innovative Technology: Integrates cutting-edge linear motor technology for enhanced performance and precision.

Integrates cutting-edge linear motor technology for enhanced performance and precision. Open-Source Compatibility: Fully supports open-source Klipper firmware, providing users with extensive customization options and community support.

Fully supports open-source Klipper firmware, providing users with extensive customization options and community support. Intuitive User Interface: Equipped with the user-friendly Klipper screen for easy control, monitoring, and configuration of all printer functions.

Equipped with the user-friendly Klipper screen for easy control, monitoring, and configuration of all printer functions. Generous Build Volume: Offers a spacious build area, enabling the production of larger parts and facilitating diverse applications.

Offers a spacious build area, enabling the production of larger parts and facilitating diverse applications. Enhanced Thermal Stability: Features a thick print bed with increased thermal mass for improved temperature uniformity and reduced warping.

Features a thick print bed with increased thermal mass for improved temperature uniformity and reduced warping. Exceptional Bed Flatness: Maintains exceptional bed flatness, minimizing the need for frequent leveling adjustments and ensuring consistent first-layer adhesion.

Cons

Unrefined Aesthetics: Displays a somewhat unrefined aesthetic compared to some competing models, which may detract from its overall visual appeal.

Displays a somewhat unrefined aesthetic compared to some competing models, which may detract from its overall visual appeal. Lack of Chamber Filtration: The absence of a chamber filter allows fumes and odors to be released during printing, potentially affecting the working environment.

The absence of a chamber filter allows fumes and odors to be released during printing, potentially affecting the working environment. No Chamber Heating: The lack of a heated chamber may limit the printability of certain temperature-sensitive materials and increase the risk of warping for specific prints.

The lack of a heated chamber may limit the printability of certain temperature-sensitive materials and increase the risk of warping for specific prints. Y-axis Linear Motor Failure: An unexpected failure of the Y-axis linear motor occurred during the review period, raising concerns about the long-term reliability of this critical component.

Summary

The Peopoly Magneto X, currently priced at $1,199 (reduced from a $1,999 MSRP), is a high-performance FDM 3D printer that excels in speed and accuracy. Powered by innovative linear motor technology, the Magneto X achieves remarkably smooth prints at impressive velocities, exceeding 1000mm/s in testing. It demonstrates excellent material compatibility, handling a wide range of engineering-grade thermoplastics, including carbon fiber-reinforced materials, at temperatures up to 300°C.

However, its reliability was impacted by an unexpected failure of the Y-axis linear motor during the review period, raising concerns about long-term durability. Additionally, the lack of a chamber filter and some aesthetic refinements are notable drawbacks. Despite these limitations, the Magneto X highlights the immense potential of linear motor technology in consumer-grade 3D printing. With improvements in reliability and design, a future generation of this printer could establish itself as a leader in the high-end 3D printing market.

