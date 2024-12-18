AMS 2025

3D Printing Industry Grows 9% YoY in Q3 2024, Despite Hardware Sales Slowdown

08:00 am by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ServicesBusinessMetal 3D PrintingStocks
AM Research Military

Share this Article

According to its most recent “3DP/AM Market Insights: Q3 2024” report, Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) estimates that the third quarter of 2024 saw the 3D printing market reach $3.47 billion, marking a 9% increase year over year. This growth occurred despite a continuous slowdown in hardware sales.

The quarterly update, which tracks data across various sectors including vendor performance, print technologies, geographies, and applications, highlighted a marginal sequential rise from $3.45 billion in Q2 2024. This indicates resilience in the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, primarily driven by an uptick in AM services, which saw a robust 14% growth from the previous year.

The metal AM segment, including 3D printers, materials, and services, reported revenues of $1.4 billion in the quarter, experiencing a 9.5% year over year growth despite an 8% decline in printer sales. Similarly, the polymer AM market also grew by 9.5% year over year to $2.0 billion, even though printer sales remained flat.

Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of AM Research, provided insights into the market dynamics, stating, ““The financial backdrop has hurt hardware investment, but adoption also continues to be impacted by the complexity of AM design, validation, and qualifications. Certain service providers should stand to benefit in the short to medium term. What hardware sales growth the market may achieve in the next two years, may therefore shift more to service providers.”

The report also discusses significant movements within the industry, including Nano Dimension’s pending acquisitions of Desktop Metal and Markforged, which could disrupt the metal binder jetting markets. This situation may create opportunities for companies like HP and Colibrium to increase their market share.

Additionally, AM Research noted a trend away from integrated print services, with companies like Carpenter Additive, Sandvik, and 3D Systems making strategic changes to adapt to the evolving market landscape. Other firms discussed in the report include: Stratasys, Velo3D, Nikon SLM Solutions, EOS, Trumpf, Farsoon, BLT, HBD, Eplus, Optomec, BeAM, Formlabs, Prodways, DWS, and Carbon.

AM Research offers comprehensive “Core Metals” and “Core Polymers” market data products, encompassing almost ten years of historical quarterly data along with forecasts extending over the next decade. These reports on the metal and polymer AM markets can be purchased either as one-time reports or on a subscription basis through AM Research’s website, and can be tailored to meet specific requirements. The latest “3DP/AM Market Insights: Q3 2024” report is available here.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Shapeways Buys 3D Model Community Thangs

Solukon’s New Two-Ton Cleaner Lands First Customer in AMCM

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessEurope

Former Formlabs Exec is New Quantica CEO

Inkjet 3D printer manufacturer Quantica has appointed Stefan Hollaender as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This leadership change marks a pivotal moment in Quantica’s evolution, with the outgoing CEO,...

December 10, 2024
3D PrintingEuropeMilitary 3D Printing

Ballistic Protection Gets a 3D Printing Upgrade at Germany’s Mehler

Mehler Protection is taking ballistic defense to the next level with PROTEC3D, a new product line that uses 3D printing to make lightweight armor components, like protective window frames, sensor...

December 9, 2024
3D PrintingBusinessEurope

Nanoscribe Finds a New Home with LAB14 After Being Sold by BICO

Nanoscribe has officially become part of the LAB14 Group after being sold by BICO for €26 million. This sale was part of BICO’s strategic plan to focus on life sciences,...

December 6, 2024
Featured
3D PrintingAsiaBusinessEuropeFeatured StoriesNorth AmericaStocks

Printing Money Episode 24: Q3 2024 Earnings Review with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald

Welcome to Printing Money Episode 24. Troy Jensen, Managing Director of Cantor Fitzgerald, joins Danny Piper, Managing Partner at NewCap Partners, once again as it is time to review the...

December 5, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool BOYI
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
BOYI Prototypes
Wurth
AMR Titanium Powder
3D Systems
Continuum Powders
RAPID
Small Arms Silencers
HP
FacFox
CRP Windform
AMR Military Report 2024
AMUG
EOS
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 4-6, 2025

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides