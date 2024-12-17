Why consolidation is necessary for Additive Manufacturing moving forward and how customers and suppliers will benefit from it
Matthias Schmidt-Lehr (Executive Partner, AMPOWER) will speak at Additive Manufacturing Strategies summit this Feb 4-6, 2025 in New York City.
For the first decade, Additive Manufacturing sold a vision of seemingly endless possibilities. The emerging industry attracted customers curious about its potential but often unaware of its limitations.
This era of dreaming and initial exploration is finally over. Today, most medium- to large-sized companies have built internal expertise in AM. Their teams understand the technology landscape and know where AM can add value to their business. As a result, customers have well-defined expectations based on their experience and are less likely to return to exploratory phases. Instead, they seek specific solutions tailored to their needs.
As a result, the Additive Manufacturing industry is transitioning into a new market phase, with consolidation emerging as a significant outcome. In this evolving landscape, strategy becomes more critical than ever for every market player.
Historically, Product Leadership was the natural strategy for AM suppliers. Companies focused on delivering constant innovation and machine improvements, often at high costs. The machines were designed for any possible application. Early customer favorites like EOS M290 or Stratasys Fortus series were extremely versatile from producing prototypes to tools and even qualified flying aircraft components. However, those types of machines where barely optimized for cost or specialized applications.
Today, two alternative strategies are reshaping the AM market:
- Operational Excellence:
Companies like Bambu Lab or Formlabs are pursuing an “IKEA” or “Walmart” model for AM. By providing a product that is designed to be produced in masses, optimizing cost at a low entry barrier and ease of use, these firms disrupt the market and attract a broad customer base. Their approach emphasizes efficiency and scalability, making high-end technology accessible to more customers. Their strategy is not so much the optimization of the product for a specific customer group or towards highest performance. Their core excellence is rather in their internal organizational structure, which enables them to produce the machines as cheap and as simple to use as possible.
- Customer Intimacy:
This strategy focuses on becoming the best solution partner for specific, profitable customer segments. Lessons from the dental market are now being applied across other industries. Success in this area requires deep customer understanding and a clear value proposition. For instance, defense clients seeking spare parts have vastly different needs than medical manufacturers developing implants. Companies like Carbon3D exemplify this approach, narrowing their focus to specific use cases and prioritizing customer success.
This is where consolidation is fast tracking the differentiation of the AM market. Consolidation, defined as “the process of combining multiple entities into a single, more effective or coherent whole,” is driving these strategic shifts in AM. The industry currently features a wide array of technologies and suppliers, catering to markets at varying levels of maturity and profitability. However, with venture capital investments declining, AM companies face increasing pressure to achieve profitability quickly or, at the very least, establish a robust growth strategy that aligns with current market trends. One potential approach is to adopt a “best-in-class” strategy by excelling in one key area while maintaining a strong position in the other two.
- Product Leadership – Requires significant R&D budgets and company scale to sustain innovation.
- Operational Excellence – Relies on size and efficiency to drive down costs and enable mass production.
- Customer Intimacy – Allows smaller companies to thrive in profitable niches by specializing and providing tailored solutions.
For many, the path forward is impossible without consolidation. Smaller players must join forces to compete effectively in Product Leadership or Operational Excellence. In the end, this alignment will help create a clearer and more sustainable market structure.
Benefits of Consolidation
For Customers:
Initially, consolidation may create uncertainty, as customers evaluate whether to trust suppliers’ longevity. However, once the dust settles, they will enjoy several benefits:
- Improved Reliability: A healthier, more focused supply chain will emerge.
- Tailored Solutions: Customers seeking cost-effective equipment will find it, as will those requiring specialized applications.
- Enhanced Service: Larger, more stable suppliers will have the resources to address long-standing service issues.
For Suppliers:
- Profitability: Consolidation will drive efficiency, allowing AM companies to achieve profitability and attract investors back to the industry.
- Market Clarity: Weak players and underperforming technologies will exit, leaving a stronger, more credible market.
- Scalability: With a healthier environment, companies can focus on scalable applications and long-term growth.
The Future of a Consolidated AM Market
Over the next 5 years, consolidation will create a more robust and competitive AM industry. Customers will gain access to better products and services, while suppliers will benefit from increased profitability and market stability. Together, these changes will drive innovation and ensure that AM continues to transform industries worldwide.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Welcome to the Desktop 3D Printing Evolution, Part 4: Recoating Machines
In previous installments of this series, we’ve examined how networks of companies developed key ingredients that evolved into a vibrant ecosystem of firms, making desktop 3D printing fit for purpose....
Former Formlabs Exec is New Quantica CEO
Inkjet 3D printer manufacturer Quantica has appointed Stefan Hollaender as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This leadership change marks a pivotal moment in Quantica’s evolution, with the outgoing CEO,...
Formnext 2024: Sustainability, Large-Format 3D Printers, & More
The doors have closed on Formnext 2024, but we still have more news to bring you about what was introduced on the show floor this year. WASP had several product...
Formlabs Launches Lower-cost Creator Series Resins for Hobbyist 3D Printers
Formlabs is shaking up the hobbyist 3D printing world with Creator Series, a new line of resins that brings professional-level quality and safety straight to home printers. The 3D printer...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.