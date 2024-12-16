Exentis Sells $22.4M in Metal 3D Printers to U.S. Customers

Swiss-based Exentis Group AG, known for its 3D Additive Screen-Printing technology, has just secured a significant foothold in the U.S. market. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company received purchase orders for nine of its production systems, totaling approximately CHF 20 million (roughly USD$22.4). These recent orders build on earlier success, bringing the total number of systems sold in the U.S. this year to ten.

Exentis’s approach diverges from traditional additive manufacturing (AM) methods, many of which struggle to balance scalability, cost, and material versatility. By leveraging its screen-printing roots, originally developed for high-precision solar panel manufacturing, the company enables the production of millions of ultra-fine parts annually. This capability stands out in a field often limited by slower build speeds and post-processing requirements.

The Exentis platform allows for unparalleled precision in industrial applications, with tolerances as fine as ±30 microns. Its cold-printing process also sidesteps the need for depowdering or machining, resulting in a streamlined workflow for parts ranging from micro hydraulic filters to complex fuel cell components.

Gürsel Demircali, Chief Commercial Officer of Exentis Group AG: “The recent purchase orders for Exentis production systems are a great success in our efforts to further grow our footprint in the USA, the world’s most important market for industrial additive manufacturing solutions. They are a clear indication that the Exentis technology platform for manufacturing millions of ultra-fine industrial parts or tablets with a freely adjustable drug delivery profile in the human body is becoming increasingly established on the market – with the advantage of completely free choice of materials or active pharmaceutical ingredients within a highly sustainable manufacturing process.”

Applications for Exentis’s technology in the U.S. span industries such as clean energy, automotive safety, and pharmaceuticals. The flexibility of its platform, particularly in handling diverse feedstocks, allows customers to address unique challenges, such as improving motor efficiency or enhancing drug safety through customizable tablets.

Exentis’s leadership team has emphasized the importance of establishing a robust U.S. presence, including plans for a demonstration center and local contract manufacturing partnerships. This effort reflects the company’s overarching goal to transition from a primarily European operation into a global player.

In an interview with 3DPrint.com earlier this year, Exentis President of the Americas, Eric Bert, highlighted the company’s ambition to deliver the kind of large-scale, reliable production often promised—but rarely achieved—by earlier AM technologies. Bert underscored the scalability of Exentis’s solution, noting its capacity to produce up to five million parts annually per system. This level of output positions Exentis as a key contender for industrial-scale 3D printing.

Exentis’s business model extends beyond selling production systems. The company also provides support services, materials, and licensing agreements, offering clients market exclusivity and a competitive edge. This diversified approach not only generates recurring revenue but also ensures sustained engagement with customers as they scale their use of the Exentis platform.

Looking ahead, Exentis aims to leverage its growing U.S. customer base to expand its portfolio of contract manufacturing projects and development initiatives. With strong demand from sectors as diverse as energy and healthcare, the company’s trajectory appears poised for continued growth.

