3DPOD 234: Military & Government AM with Andy Davis, The Barnes Global Advisors

Andy Davis is Director of Government Solutions at The Barnes Global Advisors. Previously he was at the DOD and the US Army in various logistics, program management, technology advisory roles. In the podcast we discuss austere 3D printing, 3D Printing at the point of need, drones, the military at large and much more. It’s clear that the Navy and Air Force are investing in AM and we delve into the why and what of it. Andy´s views and opinions are steeped in experience and this is a very helpful episode to any coming to grips with military uses for Additive.

