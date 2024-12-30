Adia’s Role in New England’s Additive Manufacturing Landscape

As the additive manufacturing (AM) sector continues to branch into regional hubs globally, Adia has established itself as one of New England’s leading 3D printing solutions providers, embedded in the region’s AM community since 2010. Headed by Nick Gondek, Director of AM, Adia offers a comprehensive range of 3D printing services, including consulting, equipment supply, training, and maintenance. Gondek’s vision for Adia emphasizes not only delivering AM solutions but also fostering a collaborative and innovation-focused ecosystem for regional businesses.

Navigating the World of Full-Color 3D Printing

As I learned from Gondek in an interview, the company’s roots trace back to its time as a division of ACT Group, where Adia initially focused on servicing and supporting Z Corporation technologies.

“We started in the AM space 15 years ago as a division of a larger business, primarily focusing on service and support for Z Corporation technology, rebranded to CJP after the acquisition by 3D Systems,” Gondek explains. The unique, full-color binder jetting technology offered by Z Corporation quickly gained traction, especially among industries prioritizing vivid visual prototypes. “We’ve supported the entire installation base in New England. Over the years, we’ve grown to represent and provide support and training to the industry here,” Gondek says, underscoring the company’s adaptability in a shifting landscape.

Adia has become known for its expertise in color 3D printing, particularly within the New England footwear industry. “Footwear has always been a strong focus for us,” Gondek shares, highlighting the long-standing relationships Adia has cultivated with major footwear brands in the region.

These relationships are rooted in Adia’s commitment to backend engineering support, where the company assists clients with scaling processes, experimenting with new technologies, and optimizing the AM workflow. “We work with most major footwear brands in New England, as well as with other industries where color 3D printing is crucial, and we have for a long period of time,” he adds, emphasizing the specialized knowledge Adia brings to its footwear clients.

A pivotal challenge recently emerged for Adia when 3D Systems announced the discontinuation of sales and service for the former Z Corporation line, which left many clients in need of a replacement solution for this once foundational technology. “We had a lot of these brands who rely on that technology come to us saying, ‘we need a contingency plan,’” Gondek recalls.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Adia worked closely with its clients to explore alternative options for high resolution color 3D printing and ultimately identified Mimaki’s technology as having the strongest potential. “In comparing printers, at the end of the day, the Mimaki system, was the best fit for companies who rely on speed and color printing. Mimaki doesn’t replace all applications the ZCorp technology used to address, and we are still evaluating new processes for our customers. However, it meets the essential needs: speed, cost, and color,” he notes. Adia’s choice to integrate Mimaki’s system into its offerings reflects the company’s agility in navigating industry shifts and its dedication to supporting client operations with dependable technology solutions.

Discover, Develop, Deliver

Adia’s consultative approach is grounded in a strategic model that helps clients implement AM across various stages. The company’s flagship “Discover, Develop, Deliver” program is designed to help clients assess their AM readiness, develop efficient workflows, and implement best practices.

Gondek emphasizes the importance of impartiality in their consulting services, stating, “Our engineering services division is equipment-agnostic, allowing us to take a deep dive into the technology landscape.” This approach ensures that Adia’s recommendations are unbiased and driven solely by the needs of the client, rather than a preference for specific products.

“We have specific equipment we service and maintain, but a lot of our services are engineering services. We contractually prevent ourselves from monetizing efforts in a way that could bias our guidance,” Gondek explains, highlighting Adia’s commitment to an objective, client-focused philosophy.

This is beneficial as the company explores novel technologies on the market. In addition to more established technologies from the likes of 3D Systems and Formlabs, Adia is able to offer contract manufacturing services for Inkbit’s material jetting technology and Tritone’s novel take on sintered metal printing. Rather than acquire the systems for use in-house, the firm works with these manufacturers to use their capabilities. This allows Adia clients to trial the technologies even while Inkbit and Tritone are in the early stages of their commercialization.

“We work very closely with Inkbit at their facility. Inkbit is unique—their approach to material jetting is contactless, which opens up new possibilities in chemistry,” Gondek said. “When we analyzed their process, we saw it as innovative but still quite new. To mitigate risk, we focused on getting industry buy-in first. From our testing thus far, the elastomers from their machine have proven to be quite incredible, with excellent resolution and speed.”

Adia’s selective approach to these partnerships ensures that each system aligns with its clients’ needs for cost efficiency and performance, solidifying Adia’s role as a versatile and dependable solutions provider in New England.

Building Local Community with the ADIA Users Group

Adia’s commitment to fostering collaboration within the AM industry also led to the establishment of the Another Day in Additive (ADIA) Users Group. This New England-based community of AM professionals has grown to include over 170 members and serves as a platform for sharing ideas, troubleshooting, and advancing collective expertise.

“We realized that if we could connect a lot of these companies and they chose to talk with each other, there could be great value in that. So, we started a small group with 30 companies, asked for volunteers, and ended up with a roadmap to scale it gradually. Companies that see value host the meetings, covering the costs of food, water, and logistics.”

The need for such a group, Gondek explains, stemmed from the limitations created by nondisclosure agreements, which often prevent companies from sharing valuable insights. “We work with so many different companies that are under walls of nondisclosure agreements, making it difficult to share information,” he says. By excluding OEM representatives, ADIA preserves a peer-led, impartial environment where members can discuss technologies and solutions freely.

At the same time, because not every 3D printing user can make it to the larger AM Users Group (AMUG) every year, the ADIA Users Group allows for more frequent, local meetings. Gondek adds, “It’s been pretty under the radar but very successful, with strong involvement from entities like Hasbro, Autodesk, Renscott, and UConn. This group is firmly New England-based because local companies can build close, effective partnerships. We’ve seen a lot of collaborations emerge from these meetings, and we see great value in keeping it regional.”

There’s obviously immense benefit to a local users’ group and a regional AM hub. Given the New England area’s unique landscape of footwear, consumer goods, medical device, and aerospace companies, it would make sense to have a unique 3D printing provider for those companies.

Adia is one of the few solutions providers that seems to be conscious of this strategy and is actively implementing it—going so far as to develop a users’ group specifically geared toward cultivating it. In addition to its keen attitude toward how to deploy new AM technologies, this may be what will allow Adia to be successful where other 3D printing solutions providers may not.

