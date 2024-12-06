Airtech to Supply Materials for KraussMaffei Large Format 3D Printers

Specialty manufacturer Airtech Advanced Materials Group is rapidly conquering the large and medium format 3D printing sector. The company has formed a partnership with Ascent Aerospace to incorporate its materials into comprehensive large-scale tooling projects for commercial aviation primes, collaborated with CEAD, acquired a large-scale additive manufacturing (LSAM) machine from Thermwood, and launched its well-regarded Dahltram resin for the large-format market. Airtech is heavily investing resources and expertise into developing the best materials for large-format applications, with a particular focus on aerospace tooling. Now, it has partnered with ChemChina’s KraussMaffei to supply materials for its gantry-based powerPrint system.

The PowerPrint is a robust industrial machine, equipped with nozzle sizes ranging from 4 mm to 20 mm. It supports a print temperature of up to 350°C, a 60°C chamber temperature, and a 180°C heated build plate, enabling the production of parts as large as 2m x 2.5m x 2m. Designed for repeatability and reliability, the system can be unloaded from above and reflects the expertise of a company with a long history in manufacturing large-scale injection molding machines.

“We are excited to collaborate with KraussMaffei to bring our Dahltram® Resins to their powerPrint platform globally. Their unique solution of high throughput extruder combined with a controlled, heated environment presented by KraussMaffei will offer users the ability to achieve highly accurate and uniform prints with both low and high temperature resins like no other system on the market,” said Gregory Haye, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Airtech Advanced Materials Group.

“With Airtech, we have found a valuable partner who truly understands how their materials are utilized by end users. Their end-to-end approach ensures a thoroughly tested material solution for our powerPrint system, offering not only excellent print and end-part quality but also deep insights into material applications. Together, we share a commitment to delivering reliable, industrial-grade solutions that customers can trust. This partnership enhances the value we bring to our customers, setting a new standard for additive manufacturing,” stated Rolf Mack, Vice President Additive Manufacturing at KraussMaffei.

The duo has tested Airtech’s Dahltram resins on the powerPrint, including thermal testing of end-use components. The Dahltram resins, including the C-250GF resin, are now qualified for use on the powerPrint system. Airtech is steadily partnering with virtually every large and medium format system, ensuring its materials are compatible with all potential pathways toward 3D-printed aerospace tooling. Leveraging its expertise and established relationships in aerospace, the company is lending credibility to the emerging 3D printing industry. In return, by offering high-quality materials, Airtech is poised to thrive as 3D-printed aerospace tooling gains traction.

Airtech manufactures vacuum bags, films, tapes, and a wide range of products related to prepregs and beyond. Fully embracing 3D printing, the firm has incorporated systems in-house, providing 3D printing as a service while using its internal expertise to refine and market its materials. This dual approach has allowed Airtech to deeply understand additive manufacturing while building strong partnerships and addressing their priorities. Key considerations like CTE and tool life have driven Airtech to optimize its materials for performance both in-house and for its customers.

The company now boasts a portfolio of seven resins tailored to the market, ranging from general-purpose solutions to specialized options. These include resins for hot forming tools, room temperature tools, trim tools, and more. Airtech is executing a textbook strategy for addressing a specific market with fit-for-purpose solutions that meet both current demands and future needs. Positioned to become the largest player in resins for a growing market it knows intimately, Airtech serves as a model of industry adaptation and growth.

