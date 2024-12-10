New WASP Pellet 3D Print to Print Boat Interiors and More

WASP is always innovating and produces a range of machines, including large polymer and geopolymer delta printers, ceramics production lines, house printers, and now a large-scale fused granule fabrication (FGF) system capable of printing at 45° angles. The POWER WASP 45 HDP is a part of the company’s High-Definition Pellet (HDP) line. By printing at a 45° angle, the printer can create larger parts with fewer supports, according to the company. This design reportedly reduces shrinkage and enhances part strength. Additionally, the firm claims it can utilize retraction to produce more complex internal geometries than other systems allow. The printer’s enclosed build chamber can manufacture parts up to two meters in size, which may minimize warpage and enhance repeatability.

The furniture, art, design, and marine markets are key targets for WASP with this printer. The system has been tested with materials such as ASA, PP, PLA, PETG, and ABS. An early adopter of this technology is Ferretti Yachts, a well-established brand specializing in flybridge motor yachts ranging from 15 to 30 meters. Now owned by the Chinese automotive company Weichai, Ferretti also oversees the prestigious Riva brand, the innovative Wally brand, and the U.S.-based Pershing brand. Ferretti was the first customer to acquire the POWER WASP 45 HDP, and supplier ColorYacht has since purchased three units.

In addition to producing custom parts, the company uses the printer for interior furnishing components. These 3D-printed parts are not intermediates but are sanded, treated with a filling compound, and painted, marking a rare public acknowledgment of 3D printing’s penetration into end-use parts within the yachting industry. It is well-known that many 3D-printed components are used in yacht interiors, from custom superyachts to smaller firms crafting relatively affordable sailing vessels. 3D printing enables the production of one-off or low-volume lightweight parts, providing significant value across the industry.

The WASP 45 HDP features a build volume of 1100 mm x 2000 mm x 500 mm and is equipped with a 3 mm nozzle. The layer resolution ranges from 0.5 mm to 3 mm, with a print speed of up to 100 mm per second. The hotend can reach temperatures of 350°C, while the build chamber can be heated to 150°C. This capability makes the printer suitable for processing polyamides, PPA, and similar materials, as well as filled PP and ABS compounds commonly used in various applications.

Medium and large-format 3D printing continue to impress with their versatility and potential. The marine industry is already familiar with the significant possibilities of 3D printing, particularly for boat hulls, a topic of frequent discussion. However, the potential in ancillary areas like boat interiors is equally noteworthy. These parts are often unique and produced in consistently low volumes, requiring substantial manual labor. Labor savings are highly valued by manufacturers of yachts, pleasure craft, cruise ships, and other vessels.

The U.S. consumer-facing boat products market is a $7 billion industry, with 11% of households owning a recreational boat, and the industry potentially supporting 5 million jobs. While 3D printing holds promise for manufacturing hulls, its applications extend to interior components as well. Items such as cup holders, polymer parts, seat backings, housings, and brackets can be efficiently produced. Additionally, 3D printing is particularly suited for parts that will be sanded, painted, and coated, where visible layers and aesthetics are less critical.

Large-format systems using pellets offer lower costs, driving greater adoption. WASP’s innovation in providing a heated chamber and a 45-degree print angle enables the production of large rectangular parts with repeatable quality and good surface finishes. Such industry-focused solutions should become more commonplace, fostering further integration of 3D printing into specialized sectors.

