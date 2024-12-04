The 2025 AM Salary Survey Report Launches

Your Essential Guide to Salaries, Skills, and Strategies in the AM Industry

The 2025 Additive Manufacturing Salary Survey Report has launched and is now available to download! Published by Alexander Daniels Global on Monday, November 25th, this highly anticipated report offers unparalleled insights into salaries, skills demand and hiring trends across the global AM industry.

Whether you’re a professional seeking to benchmark your compensation and career opportunities or an employer planning strategic workforce development for 2025, this report is your indispensable resource.

For AM Professionals: Is Your Skillset in Demand?

As the industry evolves, understanding where your skills fit into the larger talent landscape is crucial. This report answers key questions for professionals, including:

Are You Being Paid Fairly?

72.9% of respondents believe they are paid “Just Right” or “Fairly,” but 27.2% feel undercompensated, citing stagnant wages despite increased responsibilities. Compare your salary to industry benchmarks and discover trends in roles like R&D engineers, applications specialists, and AM technicians.

R&D and Engineering roles have emerged as the most sought-after in 2025, with 50% of employers planning to hire for these positions. Sales and Service engineering also remain critical, reflecting a growing focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.

Professionals identified upskilling in areas like “Business & the Wider Market” (44%) and “People Management” (42.9%) as key to advancing their careers. Learn how to position yourself for growth in a competitive job market.

For Employers: Build a Winning Talent Strategy

In a challenging hiring landscape, this report provides actionable insights to help employers attract and retain the best talent.

Navigate a Tightening Job Market

With a staggering candidate-to-job ratio of 122:1 in North America and 87:1 in EMEA, competition for roles is at an all-time high. The report identifies the key motivators for job changes, such as salary, work-life balance, and company culture, so you can refine your hiring strategies to stand out.

The demand for AM technicians and operators continues to rise, driven by a critical skills shortage. Employers who focus on career development pathways and competitive compensation packages will be better positioned to attract skilled professionals.

As the integration of AI and IoT transforms the industry, roles like applications engineers and software specialists are becoming essential. This report highlights hiring intent by discipline, helping you align your recruitment strategies with industry needs.

Insights from Industry Leaders

This year’s report includes expert commentary from some of the brightest minds in additive manufacturing:

Nirup Nagabandi, Chief Technology Officer at Supernova, shares his groundbreaking work on Viscous Lithography Manufacturing (VLM), which is unlocking new possibilities for material freedom in AM.

Avi Reichental, Co-Founder, CEO and Executive Chairman of Nexa3D, explores the role of AI and IoT in streamlining production workflows and enhancing scalability.

Matt Kremenetsky, Macro Analyst at 3DPrint.com, shares an insightful roadmap of the trends that shaped 2024 and how these influence on what's to come in 2025.

Their insights complement the report’s data, offering a comprehensive view of the forces shaping the AM industry in 2025.

Why Download the Report?

This report equips AM professionals and employers with the knowledge they need to navigate the future:

For Professionals : Gain clarity on how your skills stack up, whether your compensation is competitive, and which roles will see the highest demand.

: Gain clarity on how your skills stack up, whether your compensation is competitive, and which roles will see the highest demand. For Employers: Develop informed talent strategies, adapt to shifting workforce trends, and future-proof your organization against ongoing challenges in recruitment and retention.

Access the 2025 AM Salary Survey Report Today

Visit the Alexander Daniels Global website to download your free copy of the 2025 Additive Manufacturing Salary Survey Report. Don’t miss this opportunity to uncover the insights driving one of the world’s most innovative industries.

Download Now

Get ahead in the AM industry with Alexander Daniels Global – your trusted partner for talent insights and workforce solutions.

