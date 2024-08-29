Contract Manufacturer Knust-Godwin Selects Continuum Powders for 3D Printed Oil & Gas Parts

Knust-Godwin, a Houston-based contract manufacturer focused on supplying parts for applications across heavy industry, has selected Continuum Powders as the exclusive supplier of metal additive manufacturing (AM) powders, for a project involving a “large oil and gas customer.” The customer contracted Knust-Godwin to find methods for recycling parts made from Ni718 (Inconel) that were nearing the end of their life-cycle.
According to Continuum, another Knust-Godwin customer recommended the company look into Continuum Powders, resulting in the latter’s successful demonstration of its viability for the task at-hand via multiple test parts. Continuum also supplied Knust-Godwin with new Inconel powder, which the contract manufacturer used to print parts on a Renishaw RenAM500Q.
In a press release, the CEO of Continuum, Rob Higby, said, “Continuum is doing things that no other metal powders company can currently do when it comes to complete lifecycle management of consumable metal parts. With the incredible advancements we’ve made in converting worn parts into new metal powders, it no longer makes sense to simply scrap those parts and purchase metal powders made from virgin metals.”
Michael Corliss from Knust-Godwin said, “Continuum Powders consecutively proved to have the highest quality powders on the market — equal to or above that of all other manufacturers. When you combine that level of quality with the level of sustainability they offer and their Powder as a Service offering — it makes them our de facto go-to provider.”
Continuum Powders has made great strides towards making the metal powders market more sustainable, announcing earlier this year that its proprietary Greyhound melt-to-powder (M2P) platform located at the company’s Houston headquarters will be powered by renewable energy. Now, given Continuum’s partnership with a local contract manufacturer in Knust-Godwin, the materials supplier will be able to make a significant contribution towards demonstrating exactly how much AM can bring to the table in terms of decarbonizing the oil & gas supply chain.
While it may seem counterintuitive, I think using AM for oil & gas parts is one of the best ways that the AM industry can put a dent in reducing heavy industry’s global carbon footprint. Once you come to terms with the fact that oil & gas isn’t going anywhere — no matter how much the renewables market has grown in recent years — it’s hard to deny that the supply chain for oil & gas parts is one of the biggest sources of low-hanging fruit for decarbonization initiatives.
The partnership between Continuum and Knust-Godwin has ample potential for life-cycle assessments (LCAs) into the sustainability of AM for the oil & gas industry. Personally, whenever the next big round of public funds for advanced manufacturing efforts starts circulating, I’d love to see the US government go all in on supporting LCAs.
Images courtesy of Continuum Powders
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Oqton Wins over EOS with Quality Control Software Integration
When 3D Systems acquired Oqton, there were concerns about whether other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) would continue to trust and share information with Oqton. Oqton’s automation and process software can...
MMX 2024: RMAG, CORE, IMPACT Updates & More
At the recent Annual Members Meeting and Exchange (MMX), Ohio-based America Makes, the nation’s first Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII), provided updates on the organization and its operation, as well as its three...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 25, 2024
3D printing webinars and events are picking up this week! In today’s roundup, Stratasys continues its advanced training and U.S. tour, and HP will hold the next session of its...
Boston’s Additive Edge: Where 6K’s Plasma Sparks a Revolution
Advanced technology meets visionary ambition at 6K‘s headquarters in Boston. What began as a small startup rooted in MIT‘s plasma research has now evolved into a company transforming industries with...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.