Contract Manufacturer Knust-Godwin Selects Continuum Powders for 3D Printed Oil & Gas Parts

Knust-Godwin, a Houston-based contract manufacturer focused on supplying parts for applications across heavy industry, has selected Continuum Powders as the exclusive supplier of metal additive manufacturing (AM) powders, for a project involving a “large oil and gas customer.” The customer contracted Knust-Godwin to find methods for recycling parts made from Ni718 (Inconel) that were nearing the end of their life-cycle.

According to Continuum, another Knust-Godwin customer recommended the company look into Continuum Powders, resulting in the latter’s successful demonstration of its viability for the task at-hand via multiple test parts. Continuum also supplied Knust-Godwin with new Inconel powder, which the contract manufacturer used to print parts on a Renishaw RenAM500Q.

In a press release, the CEO of Continuum, Rob Higby, said, “Continuum is doing things that no other metal powders company can currently do when it comes to complete lifecycle management of consumable metal parts. With the incredible advancements we’ve made in converting worn parts into new metal powders, it no longer makes sense to simply scrap those parts and purchase metal powders made from virgin metals.”

Michael Corliss from Knust-Godwin said, “Continuum Powders consecutively proved to have the highest quality powders on the market — equal to or above that of all other manufacturers. When you combine that level of quality with the level of sustainability they offer and their Powder as a Service offering — it makes them our de facto go-to provider.”

Continuum Powders has made great strides towards making the metal powders market more sustainable, announcing earlier this year that its proprietary Greyhound melt-to-powder (M2P) platform located at the company’s Houston headquarters will be powered by renewable energy. Now, given Continuum’s partnership with a local contract manufacturer in Knust-Godwin, the materials supplier will be able to make a significant contribution towards demonstrating exactly how much AM can bring to the table in terms of decarbonizing the oil & gas supply chain.

While it may seem counterintuitive, I think using AM for oil & gas parts is one of the best ways that the AM industry can put a dent in reducing heavy industry’s global carbon footprint. Once you come to terms with the fact that oil & gas isn’t going anywhere — no matter how much the renewables market has grown in recent years — it’s hard to deny that the supply chain for oil & gas parts is one of the biggest sources of low-hanging fruit for decarbonization initiatives.

The partnership between Continuum and Knust-Godwin has ample potential for life-cycle assessments (LCAs) into the sustainability of AM for the oil & gas industry. Personally, whenever the next big round of public funds for advanced manufacturing efforts starts circulating, I’d love to see the US government go all in on supporting LCAs.

Images courtesy of Continuum Powders

3DPOD

