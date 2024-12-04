3D Printed Fish Fillets Head for Commercialization in Singapore and Beyond

Overfishing, habitat destruction, and pollution have strained marine ecosystems to their breaking point, leaving industries and consumers scrambling to find sustainable alternatives to traditional seafood. Enter UMAMI Bioworks and Steakholder Foods, two companies that have spent years developing cutting-edge solutions to these challenges. Their expertise in cultivated seafood and 3D bioprinting has already pushed the boundaries of food technology, but their latest milestone takes it further.

The duo recently announced the culmination of a two-year research and development partnership funded by the Singapore-Israel Industrial R&D (SIIRD) grant. Together, they have demonstrated the feasibility of producing 3D printed cultivated fish fillets at scalable volumes, setting the stage for a commercial launch, targeting both local and international markets.

Cultivating Solutions to Ocean Depletion

UMAMI Bioworks and Steakholder Foods share a bold vision: to create sustainable, scalable seafood alternatives that maintain the flavor and texture of traditionally harvested fish. By integrating Steakholder Foods’ proprietary 3D printing technology with UMAMI Bioworks’ expertise in cell cultivation, the partnership has achieved what once seemed futuristic: creating prototype fish products that mimic the qualities of various species.

“Our partnership with Steakholder Foods is well aligned with our strategy to create a sustainable seafood platform with the scalability required for global impact,” said Mihir Pershad, CEO of UMAMI Bioworks. “Through this collaboration, we are integrating cutting-edge 3D-printing technology into our cultivated seafood production platform to meet the growing demand for ethical, high-quality alternatives without compromising marine biodiversity.”

This collaboration also highlights Singapore’s commitment to innovation in food technology. With support from the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), a government-backed initiative, the partnership is ready to accelerate the commercialization of cultivated seafood products locally and globally.

NAMIC CEO Ho Chaw Sing pointed out, “This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment as Singapore’s aims to achieve food resilience are part of Singapore’s 30 by 30 goal. With the aquaculture sector contributing significantly to this goal, we hope to bolster the cellular agriculture industry as an alternative to the agri-food industry by leveraging on Steakholder Foods’ proprietary 3D printing technology and Umami Bioworks’ cultivated bioproduct expertise to accelerate the development of alternative seafood products, with comparable taste and texture to natural seafood.”

3D Printing Meets Cellular Agriculture

At the heart of this breakthrough lies the intersection of two advanced technologies: 3D printing and cellular agriculture. Steakholder Foods brings to the table its know-how in creating intricate textures for alternative protein products. Known for its work with plant-based proteins, the company has expanded into cultivated seafood, blending its 3D printing tech—mainly the HD 144 fish printer, designed for producing high-quality plant-based fish alternatives—with cultivated cells to replicate the taste and structure of traditional fish fillets.

“Partnering with UMAMI Bioworks allows us to further extend our longstanding expertise in 3D printing of plant-based seafood to the production of cultivated products,” said Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods. “By leveraging our collective strengths, we aim to quickly develop commercial products that meet industry needs while aligning with regulatory and sustainability goals.”

This combination of technologies has produced a range of fish prototypes designed to mimic different species. From smooth fillets to fine flakes, they show how 3D printing can create cultivated seafood for various dishes.

Addressing Sustainability and Scalability

The seafood industry’s environmental impact is serious. Traditional fishing methods lead to overfishing, carbon emissions, and habitat damage, making sustainable alternatives super important. Cultivated seafood grown in controlled environments offers a promising solution that lowers the environmental impact of fish farming.

However, scalability remains challenging for many companies in the cultivated meat and seafood space. UMAMI Bioworks and Steakholder Foods have been looking into this hurdle. Their partnership has focused on creating scalable production methods, ensuring that cultivated fish can be made at levels high enough to meet market demand.

Meanwhile, Singapore, already a leader in food innovation, plays a crucial role in this initiative through NAMIC. The organization works with UMAMI Bioworks and Steakholder Foods to bridge the gap between R&D and commercialization. By relying on Singapore’s strong regulations and food innovation system, NAMIC aims to help these companies bring their products to market quickly.

Commercialization and Beyond

Now that the groundwork is complete, UMAMI Bioworks and Steakholder Foods are entering the next phase: bringing their 3D printed fish fillets to commercial markets, both locally (in Singapore) and internationally. This step involves refining prototypes, navigating food safety regulations, and ensuring that the final products meet consumer expectations for taste, texture, and affordability.

The potential impact of this collaboration extends beyond the plate, they say. By demonstrating the viability of cultivated seafood at scale, the partnership could serve as a model for other companies in the cellular agriculture space. Moreover, it addresses urgent global challenges, from ocean depletion to food insecurity, by offering what it deems as a sustainable and ethical alternative to traditional seafood.

This milestone is the beginning of an exciting chapter in food tech, looking to protect marine ecosystems while meeting the world’s demand for seafood. If UMAMI Bioworks and Steakholder Foods succeed, they may well set the standard for cultivated seafood.

