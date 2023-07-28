Gulf Nation to Commercialize Fish 3D Printing via Multi-million Dollar Deal with Steakholder Foods

“After intensive years of development, Steakholder Foods is excited to sign this first agreement with a strategic partner, generating our first income stream that represents one of the first substantial income agreements for a company in the cultivated meat industry, a huge step forward. We believe that we have chosen the right partner, and together, we are committed to advancing the cause of food security and creating a positive impact on the world,” said Steakholder Foods CEO Arik Kaufman.
¨This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in our journey to commercialize our 3D printing capabilities. Looking ahead, we remain committed to pursuing additional strategic partnerships to enable us to deliver innovative solutions for the foodtech industry,” saidSteakholder Vice President of Business Development Yair Ayalon.
The future of 3D printed food remains uncertain. However, even a minor breakthrough in the vast food industry could signify a major success for 3D printing. If we can produce ethical, environmentally-friendly, nutritious, and cost-effective food using 3D printing, it could prove to be one of the most impactful areas of 3D printing overall.
