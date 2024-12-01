3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 1, 2024

We’ve got several webinars this first week of December, plus events all around the world, from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin, Texas to the UK, Barcelona and beyond. Plus, there are a few online offerings as well. Read on for all the details!

December 1 – 5: RSNA 2024

The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) holds its 2024 annual meeting this week in Chicago, Illinois. Welcoming imaging professionals from around the world, RSNA 2024 features technical exhibits from December 1-4, with the meeting going from December 1-5. There will be many industry presentations, labs, continuing education and professional development sessions, and plenty of networking opportunities as well. Plus, the Technical Exhibit hall will showcase the latest products and solutions from hundreds of companies, and the 3D Printing and Mixed Reality Showcase in North Hall B will focus specifically on additive innovations.

“RSNA 2024 will center on the bright horizon of radiology and the important role AI plays in empowering radiologists into the future.”

You can register for the meeting here.

December 2 – 5: Defense Manufacturing Conference 2024

From December 2-5, the Department of the Air Force will hold the Defense Manufacturing Conference (DMC) 2024 in Austin, Texas, coordinated by the Joint Defense Manufacturing Technology Panel (JDMTP) in coordination with ARCTOS. DMC 2024 is the annual U.S. forum for improving and leveraging the efforts of scientists, engineers, policy makers, and technology leaders across the defense manufacturing industrial base. Over 1,000 attendees are expected, mainly government and industry participants and academia, and an expanded exhibit hall welcomes the top organizations from the defense manufacturing community, including America Makes, 3D Systems, BlueForge Alliance, JuggerBot 3D, Nano Dimension, and more.

“Leaders and manufacturing subject matter experts from government, industry, and academia exchange information and perspectives on defense manufacturing policies, strategic direction, best practices, funding opportunities, and the latest manufacturing innovations that will benefit our nation’s warfighters.”

Online registration for DMC 2024 is closed, but you can register onsite starting today. Click here for further registration information.

December 2 – 5: 3DP Medical Week

Also from December 2-5, digital innovation center IAM3DHUB, managed and operated by Leitat Managing Technologies, will hold 3DP Medical Week at DFactory in Barcelona. The week of knowledge, training, and innovation will cover a variety of topics, from Materialise Mimics and Magics and 3D printing in the point of care to Renishaw’s metal SLM technology and more. There will also be hands-on experiences in the 3DP Medical Lab for attendees to work on personal projects.

“Join us at 3DP Medical Week at DFactory Barcelona to explore the future of additive manufacturing in medicine.”

You can register for the event here.

December 3 – 5: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

This week, Stratasys has one advanced training course to offer its EMEA customers. From December 3-5, “P3 Advanced Operations Training” will be offered to customers of the Origin One 3D printing system. This remote digital training can be completed from your workplace, but it is necessary to have access to laboratory supplies, an Origin One, 3D printing materials, and post-processing equipment. Attendees will have access to the instructor at the beginning and end of each day.

“This hands-on training experience is designed to equip users of the Origin One with advanced printing skills and knowledge. Topics covered include printing workflow, print preparation, support generation, dimensional accuracy, P3 Design for Addtive Manufacturing, troubleshooting, and using GrabCAD Print. Graduates of the training see their Origin printer skills and utilization advance several months in a matter of days.”

For more details and registration, email training.emea@stratasys.com.

December 3: Medical Polymer 3D Printing Qualification

At 10 am EST on Tuesday, December 3rd, you can learn about “Navigating Qualification in Global Manufacturing of Medical Polymer 3D Printing.” It’s tough to prove the standardization of 3D printed parts in highly regulated industries, but the right partners can help set you apart from your competitors. EOS contract manufacturer and leading polymer service provider 3DPX, together with Prime Path Medtech and EOS Additive Minds, offers consultation and guidance to companies developing and qualifying parts like patient-specific surgical instruments, such as Belgium-based 3D-Side. In the webinar, speakers from these companies will discuss the step-by-step process to developing and qualifying your next 3D printed medical device, and share 3D-Side’s path to global AM production.

“Quality assurance (qualification) is critical to scaling and validating your additive manufacturing (AM) production, especially when it comes to highly-regulated industries like the medical field. Qualifying your part production, or in other words, proving the repeatability and standardization, is a challenging step to tackle. But the right partners can accelerate and even differentiate your product.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 3: Executive Perspectives on 3D Printing Day

To celebrate 3D Printing Day on December 3rd, join RAPID + TCT’s Executive Perspectives online event, produced by SME, at 11 am EST! Five global executives from the Executive Perspectives panel at RAPID 2024 in Los Angeles will reunite during this event to continue their discussion. Leaders from 3D Systems, Nikon SLM Solutions, Nexa3D, and more will be talking about everything from healthcare applications and increased sustainability to materials, scalable 3D printing solutions, optimizing reliability, and more. This curated content could help you transform your approach to AM, so why not listen in?

“Intricate geometries and unmanageable materials, once confined to imagination, are now brought to life, impacting industries like healthcare, aerospace, and mobility. The human impact of AM is here!”

You can register for the online event here.

December 4: Massivit Open House at Rando Productions

Large-scale 3D printing leader Massivit will hold an exclusive open house event at its customer site, Rando Productions, in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, December 4th. The event will go from 9:45 am until 2:45 pm PST, and include lunch and beverages, expert insights from Massivit specialists, and the chance to hear directly from the customer about how it’s using the Massivit 5000 to push creative boundaries and redefine its workflow. The event is designed for professionals in visual communications and scenic fabrication, who will learn how large-format 3D printing can streamline production of set pieces and oversized props, discover materials that enable internal illumination, detail, and durability for films, theme parks, and retail, and see the Massivit 5000 3D printer in action.

“This event will reveal groundbreaking solutions for theming and visual communication applications – giant event props and animatronics, eye-popping window displays, illuminated point of purchase displays, custom tv sets, theme park characters and experiences.”

You can register for the open house here.

December 4: Meet the 3D Systems PSLA 270

At 10 am EST on the 4th, 3D Systems invites you to a seminar in Hemel Hempstead, UK, about “Innovative, Efficient, Versatile – Meet the PSLA 270.” The projection-based SLA printer merges the best of SLA and light projection technologies, and could help you gain a competitive edge and optimize your applications. Attendees will have the chance to experience the PSLA 270 first-hand, learn about the right materials for various applications, see printed parts and a demonstration of the printer, and engage in a Q&A session with product experts. Plus, at the end, there will be a networking lunch.

“The PSLA 270 architecture merges the best of both worlds: the pixel productivity of projection-based technology and the buoyant, non-contact precision of SLA. Its dual high-resolution projectors deliver unmatched pixel efficiency, far surpassing traditional laser systems.”

You can register for the seminar here.

December 5: Meet the FX10 Workshop

This winter, CREAT3D is taking “Additive Manufacturing for the Factory Floor” on a U.K. tour! Its next “Meet the FX10” hands-on workshop will be this Thursday, December 5th, in Banbury. There are two available sessions: one from 10-11:45 am, and another from 1-2:45 pm. There will be a range of Markforged 3D printers at the workshops, including the industrial FX10, which can print in both metal and composite materials. Attendees can check out material samples, software, and advanced functionality demonstrations while exploring how to use 3D printing for tooling, repairs, jigs and fixtures, and sacrificial parts, while still saving money and time.

“Our informal yet informative 90 minute workshops are designed to foster innovation in your operation, MRO and production processes. Our 3D printing experts will be on hand to address the unique challenges you face and provide tailored Additive solutions that meet your specific goals. Come along alone, or with colleagues, with any questions, applications or queries you may have.”

You can register for the workshops here. You’ll receive further details upon booking.

December 5: Indirect 3D Printed Dental Restorations with SprintRay

Finally, SprintRay rescheduled its last Continuing Education (CE) webinar, “Improve Your Dental Rizz: Say Goodbye to Posterior Composites,” for this Thursday the 5th at 7 pm EST. Dr. Craig Spodak will help attendees say goodbye to “back-breaking soul-crushing composite restorations” and explore the benefits of highly-durable, minimally invasive, indirect 3D printed restorations. The class will evaluate the clinical limitations of large posterior composites, learn about the efficiency of Digital Press Stereolithography (DPS) for creating indirect restorations, and more.

“By moving beyond traditional composites, practices can streamline workflows, boost efficiency, and enhance patient satisfaction, all while achieving better profitability and predictable results.”

You can register for the webinar here.

