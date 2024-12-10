LEAM’s Clever Add-On Solution Is Making Large-Scale 3D Printing Work Smarter, Not Harder

Instead of creating new 3D printers, German startup LEAM Technologies upgrades existing large-format machines. Its proprietary Directed Energy Material Extrusion (DEMEX) system uses advanced light-emitting diodes (LED)-based technology to solve longstanding issues in additive manufacturing, like weak interlayer bonding, making printed parts stronger and more reliable. Its technology, demonstrated at Formnext 2024, has caught the attention of industries from aerospace to construction, pointing to its broad potential in industrial 3D printing.

LEAM began as a spinout from the Chair of Carbon Composites at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in December 2023. Co-founders Patrick Consul, Benno Boeckl, and Ting Wang built on their academic expertise to tackle the challenges of large-format additive manufacturing (AM).

Reflecting on his early work, Consul told 3DPrint.com, “It all started with my master’s thesis, where I attempted to print composite parts using PEEK [Polyether Ether Ketone] filaments. The results were underwhelming because there was poor layer bonding.”

Determined to address this issue, Consul and his co-founders explored different approaches, including laser-based systems. While lasers offered precision and responsiveness, they were too expensive and required extensive safety measures. This added complexity and cost made them impractical for large-scale machines.

“We realized that if we could find a way around the cost and safety issues of lasers, we could make a real difference,” Consul explained. “Lasers require extensive safety enclosures and are difficult to integrate into large-scale systems, which made them impractical for many applications. We needed a solution that was not only effective but also accessible and easy to implement for manufacturers.” This led to the development of their LED-based solution, which welds layers together with precision and safety: “The safety is the main benefit of the LEDs, but we can use an LED like a laser. We get the same responsiveness—you can adjust power in microseconds—but because of the visible light spectrum, it’s much safer for operators.”

By preheating materials just before extrusion, the DEMEX system creates parts with isotropic strength—an important milestone for extrusion-based 3D printing, where interlayer bonding can be challenging. Consul says that the team can solve the layer adhesion problem with active heating and make the process more robust. LEAM also uses infrared cameras to monitor the temperature of the part, ensuring stability and reducing waste.

The technology is particularly effective with high-performance materials like PEEK and carbon-fiber-filled polymers, which are challenging to print because they require precise temperature control to ensure proper layer bonding. These materials often have high melting points and specific crystallization behaviors, which make it difficult to achieve strong adhesion between layers without advanced heating techniques. Traditionally, AM has used specialty materials engineered to slow crystallization and improve bonding, but these come at a higher cost.

By enabling the use of standard injection molding grades—materials typically used in traditional manufacturing processes but historically unsuitable for 3D printing—DEMEX offers essential cost savings. LEAM’s active heating technology ensures strong interlayer bonding even with these less expensive, high-volume materials, says Consul. For instance, Consul notes that this cost reduction is important in industries like construction, dropping from €8 per kilogram for AM-grade materials to as low as €0.50 for conventional types.

Unlike other 3D printing companies, LEAM doesn’t sell printers. Instead, it provides an add-on system that integrates seamlessly with existing large-format machines, including setups using KUKA robotic arms for precise material deposition.

“We didn’t want to create another 3D printer,” Consul explained. “There are already so many excellent machines out there. Our goal was to enhance those machines and fit into their existing workflows.”

This open approach extends to its software, which runs on Siemens’ Industrial Edge platform. By partnering with Siemens, LEAM ensures its technology is compatible with various machine controllers, making it easier for manufacturers to adopt.

“Siemens has a trusted digital infrastructure,” Consul noted. “This allows us to focus on developing the heating technology while relying on their robust ecosystem for updates and security.”

LEAM showcased its DEMEX system at Formnext 2024 as part of the Siemens booth. The event proved to be a turning point for the company. It led to conversations with plenty of large-format original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as end-users from industries like aerospace, oil and gas, marine, and even construction, opening up new possibilities for cost-efficient architectural designs.

“The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive,” Consul shared. “It’s clear that there’s a real demand for making large-format 3D printing more reliable and cost-effective.”

The company has already begun commercializing its DEMEX system, with early installations at two institutions. The Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) was the first to adopt the technology, integrating it with a CEAD S25 extruder on the large-format CFAM Prime machine for aerospace research. Similarly, the University of Exeter in the UK has implemented DEMEX with a Dyze Design Pulsar high-flow plastic pellet extruder mounted on a CFAM Prime 3D printer.

Looking ahead, LEAM is focused on refining its system and expanding its applications. The current setup works for parts down to about 3 to 4 millimeters in thickness. However, Consul says they are already working on a smaller version to address filament-based machines with finer resolutions.

A few challenges remain, particularly in diversifying the range of materials used with DEMEX. Currently, the system works best with black or dark-colored thermoplastics because these materials efficiently absorb visible light emitted by the LEDs and convert it into heat. This dependence on darker materials limits its applications in fields like medical devices, where transparent or light-colored materials are often required.

“Today, the system struggles with lighter or transparent materials, which reflect visible light and generate less heat. It’s a limitation we’re aware of, but we’re constantly exploring ways to improve, including exploring alternative material additives or adjusting the system’s heating methods to broaden its compatibility.” Consul said.

In an industry increasingly focused on practical applications and cost savings, LEAM can solve technical challenges; it aligns with the needs of manufacturers seeking reliable, scalable solutions. By choosing to boost existing machines rather than competing with them, LEAM can be considered a collaborative force in 3D printing.

“We believe in working together with manufacturers and integrating into their workflows. That’s how we see the future of additive manufacturing—building on what’s already great and making it even better,” Consul concluded.

All images courtesy of LEAM Technologies.

