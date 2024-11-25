Formnext 2024 Day Four: Placid

Day four is calmer than the others, offering the perfect soothing atmosphere to reflect on the week. It’s also an excellent opportunity to explore stands and engage in deeper conversations with people. For me, the final day is often when I uncover the most insights. Overall, Formnext 2024 was a strong show. The industry is making steady progress on many fronts. Startups are striving to deliver value. Now, the focus has shifted from lofty promises to fulfilling them. It’s no longer the era of broad, unrefined visions but a time for checklists and delivering on capabilities.

Manufacturing firms are increasingly focused on producing the same parts repeatedly, though customization and high-mix applications remain prevalent. Many now prioritize making a single item tens of thousands of times. Service providers are evolving into contract manufacturers, where optimization and incremental improvements yield significant impacts. Carbon-filled and carbon-fiber 3D printing applications are expanding, alongside growth in PAEK and other high-temperature materials.

Some players have found highly profitable niches and are keeping quiet about them. Large-scale production solutions are emerging, from print farms to systems like Photocentric’s Jeni. Elastomeric solutions are becoming more common, and companies like HP are investing heavily in orthotics. Interestingly, executive teams were periodically absent from stands and events, hinting at behind-the-scenes developments. There were also last-minute stand cancellations.

Innovations focus on practical advancements, such as easier curing processes and more affordable materials. A frequent refrain was that 3D printing should become predictable and reliable, functioning seamlessly like any other technology—a sentiment driving much of the current technological enablement. WAAM has experienced a resurgence, with DED garnering interest from various stakeholders. Robot arms, particularly Cobots, are gaining traction, while impeller applications seem to be declining. With so much happening, I’ll have to select a few standout developments, though I’ve already forgotten a great deal.

Favorite Software of Formnext 2024: Euler

I admire Euler. The Icelandic software startup leverages deep AI and process expertise to enhance fault detection. What truly sets the firm apart is its simplicity: you can upload images of individual powder bed layers, and it will analyze them—no need for a camera or lengthy negotiations with EOS, just CTRL C, CTRL V. The software’s accessibility and ease of trial compared to competitors are significant advantages. Euler is simpler to implement and carries much lower risk than other options, enabling it to be more agile and quicker in finding the right customers. By predicting warps and voids, the software streamlines an otherwise tedious set of tasks. I also appreciate the team and see immense potential value in their approach.

Favorite Startup at Formnext 2024: Phase3D

I really like that the small Phase3D team has been able to make such a powerful and useful tool in such a short time. Real time QA and monitoring is a holy grail in 3D printing and a bit of a startup graveyard as well. But, Phase3D actually works and does useful things like determine your actual layer thickness, harnesses and Marshalls sensor data and makes your inspection processes easier and more powerful.

Favorite Company at Formnext 2024: PanX

I love the idea of running an FEA simulation on a laptop for every powder bed build. The tool’s capabilities also make FEA for complex parts far more accessible. Additionally, I appreciate that PanX operates with just three employees, occasionally relying on external support. In these uncertain times, a small company focused on building and selling a product feels like a far more compelling proposition than a startup with a team of 50.

Favorite Tool at Formnext 2024: 1000Kelvin

I know, AI makes me yawn too, but this is different. 1000Kelvin does your build prep, does physics-based AI on your part and makes it more likely that your parts will work straight out of the gate. The team has really delivered on functionality and performance, making clients happy all over the place.

Software?

I’ve been super skeptical about 3D printing software companies for over a decade now. With around 1,000 production sites for actual manufacturing with 3D printing, the market is limited, and even with 30% growth would find it hard pressed to feed Oqton sized startups. The runway is long and many people are skeptical about software as well. But, now with a large enough installed base and lower Capex, people are looking to optimize their current performance. Many sites are looking to actually do manufacturing now and others are looking to optimize. It’s the perfect moment for new tools from small firms. And if these firms stay small and stay focussed on delivering functionality they can be successful. I was so surprised that my initial list of favorite Formnext things included four software companies. But, it is optimization and fewer failed builds that these tools give and that is exactly what the industry needs. There is overlap between what these startups do. But, all make you more likely to build more with fewer errors. I’d love to see these firms work together and come up with an end to end additive solution where one subscription gets you access to all these tools. To me that would be the ultimate thing to do: Build Success for X per month.

Favorite New Material at Formnext 2024: Nano Dimension Ataru

Nano Dimension’s DLP resin Ataru offers high strength, temperature resistance, and dielectric properties, making it ideal for RF applications. Combined with the precision of DLP, it paves the way for users to create radomes and other innovative RF structures. Similarly, Nanoe’s dielectric material, delivered via bound filament, is impressive, though it was released in 2022. Both materials are poised for steep adoption curves.

Best Stand: HP

The HP stand was exceptional—a truly enjoyable and well-executed space. The parts on display were stunning, featuring numerous well-crafted, end-use components. Everything was clearly explained, and the presentation came together seamlessly. Instead of merely showcasing 3D-printed components, they highlighted the final products, making the experience both inspirational and tangible.

Best Solution at Formnext 2024: Prima Additive IANUS Robotic Cell for Brake Disks

A custom-made cell DED solution for coating brake disks offers a rapid laser cladding method that completes the coating in seconds. This approach can make brake disks more sustainable and durable. Beyond this, Prima Additive’s capability to develop tailored solutions for manufacturing specific items using DED and powder bed technologies is increasingly appealing to customers. The demand has shifted away from one-size-fits-all machines; if a manufacturer plans to print brake disks for a decade, features like handling overhangs become irrelevant.

Favorite 3D Printer at Formnext: GarageBot

I loved this Europellet-sized 3D printer. Made in Riga the GarageBot is a rough and ready machine tool for your local garage, garden center, workshop or school. The machine can print continuously and can be folded shut for transport or to print as a regular gantry system. I was walking around with Materialise founder Fried Vancraen, and he has been looking for 3D printers for garden centers for many years. More than an idiosyncratic obsession, this is a focus on making relevant objects close to consumers at a price and scale that they can enjoy. The GarageBot to me is a step towards that elusive goal. Parts look a bit rough still but price, throughput and size are there. Costing less than $30,000 the printer is affordable and makes things at a very low cost per part. It is able to make human scale things while printing either filament or pellets. Parts can be up to a 150 Kg and 5000mm long while productivity could be as much as 0.8 Kg/h. Regular build volume is 800 by 2000mm by 1000mm. I love the types of things this 3D printer makes possible.

Most Exciting Thing at Formnext 2024: Schaeffler Special Machinery Multimaterial Powder Bed Machine

Using three rollers, including one to separate materials that shouldn’t mix, Schaeffler Special Machinery has introduced an initial machine demonstrating Aerosint’s multilateral powder bed capabilities. The potential of this technology is remarkable—it could enable better tire molds, improved heat exchangers, and transformative advancements across numerous applications. I was particularly amazed by a titanium-on-titanium part showcasing different titaniums within a single implant; the implications were mind-resetting.

All in all, it was a fantastic show that left me filled with promise, ideas, and hope. I’m so grateful for the chance to reconnect with so many people, hear their stories, and explore ideas together. While I often complain about Frankfurt, this show remains the highlight of my year, and I had an incredible time. Thank you to the organizers and everyone who participated.

