$10M Contract Goes to SWISSto12 to 3D Print RF Equipment for Maritime Use

“Legacy antennas were restricted by traditional manufacturing and assembly constraints. SWISSto12’s proprietary 3D printing technologies allow for the additive manufacture of highly complex, lightweight antenna designs that optimize performance and throughput while enhancing coverage flexibility. This introduces a new category of antenna performance which has broad benefits for safety applications in maritime, airborne and ground environments,” said Chief Product Officer Frank Schreckenbach.
The company has 150 staff and makes RF equipment for satellites, sea applications, and potentially future terrestrial ones. It is also working on its own satellite, the HummingSat, which could potentially cost a tenth of conventional satellites. Generally, the company can reduce part count and optimize parts compared to competitors. With less manual labor, fewer human errors, and a lower part count, it can build faster and more efficiently as well.
A lot of what goes on in this world is defense or defense-adjacent. SWISSto12’s antennas are used for signals intelligence, secure communications, and more. As many traditional bands are filled with traffic, millimeter wave technology becomes interesting for the defense community, and this is also an area SWISSto12 may explore. Electronic warfare is probably the hottest area of warfighting at the moment. In Ukraine and elsewhere, planners are finding that entire classes of weapons systems are rendered useless due to electronic warfare constraints. SWISSto12 could assist in this area, as well as with other targeting options.
At the same time, many firms have huge ambitions for arrays of satellites for different purposes, and these firms are often more secretive than defense firms. Therefore, SWISSto12 is often quite guarded in its communications.
In this case, we don’t know who the client is. It may be a commercial VSAT provider such as Echosat. It’s likelier to be Inmarsat, which would be a logical customer. Inmarsat is large and manages the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System. Inmarsat’s acquisition by Viasat was also just approved, making this a logical time to move forward with new investments. Inmarsat is also already a SWISSto12 partner.
SWISSto12 is one of my favorite startups. They are entering a very exciting, high-value market with superior products through 3D printing. I foresee significant growth in satellites and RF communications with 3D printing, and SWISSto12 is perfectly positioned at the center of it all.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Accelerating the Domestic Industrial Base: ATDM Director Holley on Workforce Development for Advanced Manufacturing
At this point, it’s a familiar story: the US faces a critical lack of manufacturing workers in the next decade. Estimates are that, by 2032, the nation’s manufacturing labor pool...
Hyliion to Deploy KARNO Generator at U.S. Energy Biogas Fueling Station
Energy tech company Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) has announced a collaboration with U.S. Energy, a developer and distributor of refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits. The companies have...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 28, 2024
We’ve got a busy week ahead, full of 3D printing webinars and events, both virtual and in-person. The Experience Stratasys tour continues, HP offers the next in its Beyond the...
Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Developing Rapid Qualification Framework for Maritime 3D Printing
The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore, along with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), have announced they’re collaborating to develop a framework for digitally-based rapid qualification of maritime...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.