Additive Industries Gets Launch Customer for MetalFab Flex 3D Printer

Additive Industries has secured a launch customer for its MetalFab 300 Flex 3D printer. Netherlands-based K3D will purchase two of these systems. K3D, a 3D printing service provider, has been in operation for 11 years and has produced over 250,000 parts for customers. The company also utilizes a Meltio DED machine and Additive Industries’ powder bed fusion systems.

K3D is a subsidiary of Royal Kaak, a leading vendor of industrial bakery production lines and an early customer of Additive Industries. Royal Kaak adopted 3D printing to upgrade and customize its production lines, using powder bed fusion for various cutting-edge components. From porous dough cutters to other essential parts, the company was so captivated by additive manufacturing that they decided to start their own service.

Kaak’s adoption of Additive Industries was a real eye-opener for me in terms of what powder bed fusion could achieve for high-end machine builders. At the time, I didn’t think the costs would make sense. However, even a small process optimization can significantly impact customer yield, and a few custom parts can help meet requirements that others cannot, potentially securing a major contract. Our 3D-printed parts may be expensive, but their impact on high-end machinery can far exceed their cost. By maximizing build volumes, Kaak and its subsidiary K3D demonstrated that not only were these possibilities real, but they were also cost-effective and potentially lucrative.

Now, K3D will purchase two systems to serve the industrial, automotive, aerospace, energy, and defense markets. The primary materials they will use are 316L and Ti64. The company appreciates the flexible build plate option, believing it will be cost-effective for their operations. With the Flex, they can change the build plate and temporarily expand the build volume for an additional cost. They also hope this flexibility will allow them to start with a less expensive system and gradually scale up as needed.

¨We are delighted to partner with K3D as our launch customer for the MetalFab 300 Flex. Their decision to invest in our latest system highlights their confidence in our technology and their forward thinking approach to business growth. The flexibility and scalability of the MetalFab 300 Flex will support K3D in meeting their expanding production demands while managing financial risk effectively,” said Additive Industries CEO Mark Massey.

¨We are very pleased to be the launching customer for the MetalFab 300 Flex. This new business model approach from Additive Industries enables us to invest our capital in smaller increments, reducing our financial, commercial, and operational risks. The ability to expand our capacity and manage our footprint as our business grows is crucial, and the MetalFab 300 Flex provides the perfect solution,” stated K3D CEO Luuk Wissink.

I’m still skeptical about the Flex. What I’d really like to see from European and American metal powder bed fusion companies are low-cost, easy-to-master machines in the $100,000 to $200,000 range. Systems like those from Xact Metal and One Click Metal would have a significantly larger potential market. Only a limited number of companies can invest in larger systems, even if they are flexible. However, by reducing site requirements and hazards, implementing powder bed fusion could become much less cumbersome and expensive. If the machines are also very affordable, we could potentially have tens of thousands of customers who could buy and effectively use such systems. To me, that would be a way to significantly expand our market. It could also be a path for a challenger in the industry to grow into one of the biggest firms.

