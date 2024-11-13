Supernova to Launch Viscous Materials and 3D Printer at Formnext

Ahead of Formnext 2024, BCN3D spinout Supernova has launched a new ecosystem for polymer additive manufacturing (AM), with the introduction of its proprietary Viscogels materials and the Pulse Production Platform. The ecosystem is meant to enable the production of parts that mimic molded plastic properties at scale, a difficult task with more traditional stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing (DLP) technologies due to their inherent material limitations.

Viscogels: Breaking Viscosity Barriers for Molded Plastic Properties

At the heart of Supernova’s new ecosystem are Viscogels, proprietary photopolymers characterized by exceptionally high viscosities that often exceed 1 million centipoise (cP). This viscosity level—hundreds of times higher than typical 3D printing resins used with SLA and DLP, as well as inkjet—permits a significantly higher oligomer content, resulting in materials with enhanced properties for demanding applications. Supernova’s Viscous Lithography Manufacturing (VLM) technology, specifically designed to harness rather than mitigate high viscosities, enables this breakthrough, making Viscogels the cornerstone of the company’s new Pulse Production Platform.

The unique composition of Viscogels brings key mechanical advantages to the table, such as improved impact resistance, flexibility, flame retardancy, and electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection. This feature set positions Viscogels as an appealing choice for applications like automotive cable grommets and connectors, where resilience to environmental wear is essential. Additionally, the materials allow for higher additive loads without compromising viscosity, expanding their versatility across various industrial applications.

Viscogels are offered in four material families, each tailored to meet specific performance demands:

RC 3500 (Rigid Composites) : Comparable to molded POM and PA6-GF20, RC 3500 provides a tensile modulus of 3500 MPa and impact strength of 80 J/m, ideal for automotive connectors and interior trims. Additionally, flame retardant (FR) and electrostatic discharge (ESD) variants cater to safety-critical environments.

: Comparable to molded POM and PA6-GF20, RC 3500 provides a tensile modulus of 3500 MPa and impact strength of 80 J/m, ideal for automotive connectors and interior trims. Additionally, flame retardant (FR) and electrostatic discharge (ESD) variants cater to safety-critical environments. DU MD1500 and DU MD750 (Ductiles) : DU MD1500 combines strength with flexibility, achieving a tensile strength of 38 MPa and impact resistance of 200 J/m. DU MD750 offers greater flexibility with a lower modulus (750 MPa), both performing comparably to materials like ABS and molded PP, suited for consumer goods and customer-facing products.

: DU MD1500 combines strength with flexibility, achieving a tensile strength of 38 MPa and impact resistance of 200 J/m. DU MD750 offers greater flexibility with a lower modulus (750 MPa), both performing comparably to materials like ABS and molded PP, suited for consumer goods and customer-facing products. RU D70 (Rubbers) : With an 8% compression set and a tear strength of 44 kN/m, RU D70 rivals traditional elastomers like EPDM and NBR. Its variant RU H60, boasting 48% rebound resilience, is suited for high-durability applications needing quick recovery, broadening application possibilities in fields where such performance is critical.

: With an 8% compression set and a tear strength of 44 kN/m, RU D70 rivals traditional elastomers like EPDM and NBR. Its variant RU H60, boasting 48% rebound resilience, is suited for high-durability applications needing quick recovery, broadening application possibilities in fields where such performance is critical. SL 50 and SL 70 (Silicones): SL 50 offers a tear strength of 20 kN/m and an elongation at break of 550%, matching molded LSR silicone in flexibility and durability. These properties, coupled with an operational temperature range of -40 to 180°C, make the SL line appropriate for under-the-hood automotive seals and gaskets.

Pulse Production Platform: A Comprehensive End-to-End Manufacturing Solution

Designed to print with Viscogels, the Pulse Production Platform is a complete 3D printing workflow that includes a printer, post-processing cell and software, all meant to enable streamline the fabrication process:

Pulse One : Supernova’s VLM 3D printer designed to produce detailed, precise geometries with a 46 µm XY resolution and a Z resolution range of 50–200 µm. Its build volume of 350×200×300 mm and throughput of 5 kg/hour make it viable for large-scale production. Additionally, Pulse One’s dual-material capability enables the creation of multi-material components in a single build, such as rigid connectors with integrated elastomeric seals. The printer’s dedicated breakaway support material also simplifies post-processing, reducing both time and labor.

: Supernova’s VLM 3D printer designed to produce detailed, precise geometries with a 46 µm XY resolution and a Z resolution range of 50–200 µm. Its build volume of 350×200×300 mm and throughput of 5 kg/hour make it viable for large-scale production. Additionally, Pulse One’s dual-material capability enables the creation of multi-material components in a single build, such as rigid connectors with integrated elastomeric seals. The printer’s dedicated breakaway support material also simplifies post-processing, reducing both time and labor. Pulse Postprocessing Cell : This automated post-processing unit is said to complete up to 24 builds per day, performing washing, curing, and quality control without manual intervention. The integration of RFID technology allows full traceability, and advanced washing and curing techniques ensure each part reaches optimal mechanical properties.

: This automated post-processing unit is said to complete up to 24 builds per day, performing washing, curing, and quality control without manual intervention. The integration of RFID technology allows full traceability, and advanced washing and curing techniques ensure each part reaches optimal mechanical properties. Pulse Control Center: This centralized software manages the entire production workflow, from build preparation and slicing to quality control. Equipped with intelligent algorithms, it detects defects in real time, adjusts production parameters as needed, and records every build detail, supporting stringent regulatory compliance—a requirement in sectors such as rail and automotive.

BCN3D’s entry into high-viscosity 3D printing already upped the ante for the rest of the vat photopolymerization space, but dedicating an entire company to it was a big indicator of just how important the technology would be. Since its spinout of BCN3D at the start of the year, Supernova has been quietly putting its entire product package together, making news only once to announce an explosive materials division. The time was well spent, as the company has come out of the gates with a complete ecosystem.

The printer and materials are enough to suggest that the Pulse could make true end parts using Viscogels and VLM technology. However, to truly enable high throughput production, Supernova’s automated post-processing system is meant to take the manual labor out of post-processing as much as possible. Combined, the ecosystem is telling customers that this is for true production of real-world goods.

An industry-first feature of Supernova’s VLM technology is its dual-material capability, enabling manufacturers to incorporate two distinct materials in a single build, essentially unheard of with SLA and DLP outside of research settings. This flexibility allows applications that traditionally require costly overmolding, such as creating rigid connectors with integrated elastomeric seals, to be produced more cost-effectively with Pulse. By integrating two materials seamlessly, this system reduces tooling costs and lead times compared to traditional methods, offering unprecedented design freedom in polymer additive manufacturing.

Viscogels also provide significant environmental benefits over conventional 3D printing resins, primarily due to the reduced emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The higher oligomer content in Viscogels not only enhances mechanical properties but also leads to fewer VOC emissions, offering a more sustainable option for industrial manufacturing. With its material properties resistant to environmental factors, Viscogels are potentially less toxic than traditional DLP and SLA processes, which often rely on acrylate materials that degrade and affect the surrounding environment.

Supernova plans to launch the Viscogels and Pulse Production Platform at Formnext 2024 in Frankfurt, also taking early access inquiries from potential adopters interested in evaluating VLM technology and its materials prior to the projected shipment date of Fall 2025.

