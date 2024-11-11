Creality K2 Plus Combo Ready to Rock the Multicolor 3D Printing Landscape

The color-capable K2 Plus has been a hot topic, since Creality, a world-leading 3D printer brand, heralded it in the spring of 2024. “Your dreams in color come true” as the K2 Plus x CFS Combo hits the shelve on November 11. Unifying multicolor, speed, intelligence, and a 350mm cubed format in one, the 3D printer combo is the ultimate evolution of the esteemed K series and the next-level powerhouse for pros and hobbyists.

All-new CFS for Multicolor Creativity

CFS (Creality Filament System) holds the key to multicolor 3D printing. It is in essence a premium filament box with four slots, each fitting a 1kg filament spool. Four CFS units connected can instill the splendor of 16 colors into a single 3D model, saving the need for extra painting afterward. In addition, CFS allows users to create supports with snap-away or water-soluble materials. Now, support removal is a breeze and does not leave support marks.

CFS is utterly intelligent with automatic filament selection, switch, and relay. Upon loading an RFID filament, CFS can read its color and type, and sync such info to the printer. It can also relay a running-out spool with a similar one installed, minimizing interruption and waste. Besides, the CFS offers air-tight storage with a temperature and humidity display and also includes a spring-loaded batten bar to keep the spool from jumping out of the slot.

A King-sized & Quiet Powerhouse

K2 Plus is an advanced pro-level 3D printing powerhouse. Its extraordinary 350*350*350mm build volume can easily suit the aspirations of making presentation-ready prototypes and end-use parts. K2 Plus is the first desktop 3D printer using industry-grade FOC step-servo motors on all axis. Notably, each motor offers up to 32,768 controllable micro-steps per revolution*. No bumps while printing at 600mm/s with an incredible acceleration of 30000mm/s².

Not only this, K2 Plus takes on an ultra-rigid “exoskeleton”, extremely robust XYZ axis, and a tight enclosure. The working noise at 300mm/s of K2 Plus is only 45dB, no louder than someone typing on a laptop PC. No doubt, it is a creative beast you can work next to.

Master of Materials & Print Quality

K2 Plus features an actively heated chamber up to 60°C, which is golden to forge strong prints in ASA, PPA, and other high-end materials. Also, the direct drive extruder assembly enables 350℃ printing with a maximum 40mm³/s flow and it is clog-free & easy to maintain. The nozzle tip is made of hardened steel for dealing with wear-resistant engineering materials.

The print quality is just phenomenal. Its heavy-weight design reduces vibrations. The dimensional accuracy of prints reaches 0.05mm, and there won’t be any ringing at any print speed. Meanwhile, two auxiliary cooling fans are installed on both sides of the chamber for perfect part cooling. So the 3D shapes and styles will be set before any stringing and warping can happen.

AI & Automation for a Seamless Workflow

K2 Plus comes with 18 smart sensors. Everything is automated and closely monitored. It has two AI cameras. One is on the chamber side to watch over spaghetti failure, idling, etc. Another is on the toolhead for flow rate optimization. No more underfeeding and overfeeding.

The printer gets out of the box like a household appliance. With two Z-axis independently motorized, it can auto-adjust bed tilt before auto leveling. So, everyone can get an expert-level first layer hands-down. It also exceeds expectations with active belt tensioning, air purification, high-speed dual-band WiFi, etc.

The software mix is renewed across the board. The latest Creality OS supports multi-filament management. The Creality Print has been completely rebuilt to support multicolor 3MF models. The Creality Cloud APP offers even better 3D models and features.

Committed to pushing the limits of imagination, the K2 Plus Combo redefines the experience of desktop 3D printing. Go to creality.com to find out more.

K2 Plus Combo is now available in the Creality official stores online. Here are the links:

US: https://store.creality.com/products/creality-k2-plus-combo-3d-printer

AS: https://store.creality.com/as/products/creality-k2-plus-combo-3d-printer

FR:https://store.creality.com/fr/products/imprimante-3d-combo-creality-k2-plus

ES: https://store.creality.com/es/products/creality-k2-plus-combo-inpresora-3d

UK: https://store.creality.com/uk/products/creality-k2-plus-combo-3d-printer

AU: https://store.creality.com/au/products/creality-k2-plus-combo-3d-printer

CA：https://store.creality.com/ca/products/creality-k2-plus-combo-3d-printer

EU: https://store.creality.com/eu/products/creality-k2-plus-combo-3d-printer

JP: https://store.creality.com/jp/products/creality-k2-plus-combo-3d-printer

DE：https://store.creality.com/de/products/creality-k2-plus-combo-3d-drucker

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.