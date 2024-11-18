AMS 2025

3DPOD 227: 3D Printing Optimization with Harshil Goel, CEO of Dyndrite

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D SoftwareNorth America

Harshil Goel founded Dyndrite as a kernel designed for 3D printing. While this core technology remains available for OEMs and software firms, the company now also offers a tool that provides users with greater control over laser operations and settings. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Harshil explains what Dyndrite does and how it is being utilized. We discuss innovative approaches to using, modifying, and adapting settings, as well as methods to accelerate manufacturing processes. Faster build rates and enhanced performance customization are among the topics covered in our conversation.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

