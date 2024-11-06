Unprecedented Range of Mold Solutions Now Available from a Single Technology

As the additive manufacturing (AM) sector rapidly evolves, Axtra3D stands out with its Lumia X1 3D printer, pushing the boundaries of mold-making with an unprecedented range of mold solutions.

Utilizing advanced Hi-Speed SLA technology, Lumia X1 now supports four distinct types of molds:

Investment casting

Low-pressure Molding

High-temperature micro molds

Silicone molds

This versatility not only provides users with diverse production capabilities but positions Axtra3D as a leader in both concept and low-volume production molding solutions.

Advantages Over Traditional Metal Tooling

Axtra3D’s mold solutions offer a swift, cost-effective alternative to traditional metal tooling, which often incurs long lead times and high costs. Conventional metal molds take weeks to manufacture, hindering the fast-paced development cycles required in today’s market. Additionally, metal tooling’s rigidity often limits design flexibility, making it challenging to iterate quickly or produce small batch runs affordably.

In contrast, Lumia X1’s Hi-Speed SLA technology, powered by its patented Hybrid PhotoSynthesis™ (HPS) system, accelerates production timelines significantly. Combining laser precision with Digital Light Processing (DLP), the HPS enables faster, high-resolution printing of complex mold geometries. Axtra3D’s TruLayer separation and TruLayer adaption technologies further enhance print speed, surface finish, and uniformity, delivering isotropic molds in record time without compromising quality.

Expanded Molding Portfolio for Industry Adaptability

The Lumia X1’s ability to produce four different types of molds is a game-changer for industries needing rapid prototyping and low-volume production. Each mold solution is tailored to specific production needs, which include:

Investment Casting Molds – Using Ultracur3D® RG 3280 ceramic, these molds are ideal for concept injection molding, delivering a durable, high-temperature-resistant solution for prototyping and limited-run production. With high-stiffness ceramic molds from Ultracur3D RG 3280, this solution provides an economical option for short production runs with end-use materials. Mold inserts can be completed within a single business day, lowering costs to $100-$250 per set and supporting up to 3,000 injection cycles, depending on geometry.

Low-Pressure Molds – Ultracur3D RG 1100 resin enables the creation of low-pressure molds that excel in molding highly viscous materials. The molds exhibit structural rigidity and chemical resistance, providing a robust option for automotive and other heavy-duty applications. The Lumia X1’s capability to print large, low-pressure molds up to 19 inches long in Ultracur3D RG 1100 makes it highly effective for automotive and footwear markets. The molds’ high-heat deflection and chemical resistance enable them to handle polyurethane foams and other viscous materials, slashing mold production times from weeks to mere days.

High-Temperature Micro Molds – Leveraging Figure 4 HI TEMP 300-AMB material, these molds withstand temperatures exceeding 300°C, making them perfect for intricate, small-scale parts that demand high precision in automotive, aerospace, and durable goods manufacturing. It supports applications where precise molds must withstand significant thermal stress. Molds created with Figure 4 HI TEMP 300-AMB require minimal post-processing and facilitate easy demolding, making them suitable for automotive and aerospace applications where small-scale, high-temperature parts are critical.

Silicone Molds – With Ultracur3D ST 45 Black, the Lumia X1 creates molds optimized for industrial and healthcare-grade silicone parts, balancing high tensile strength with thermal stability to ensure quality and durability over multiple casting cycles. It delivers high-durability molds tailored for repeated silicone casting, maintaining tight dimensional tolerances and smooth finishes. Industries like healthcare and consumer products benefit from the Lumia X1’s accuracy, which captures complex geometries and fine details essential for high-quality silicone products.

This expanded portfolio enables the Lumia X1 to accommodate diverse mold production processes, from traditional injection molding to high-detail, water-soluble applications, positioning Axtra3D as a leading mold solution provider.

Efficiency and Scalability for Low-Volume Production

For companies aiming to balance efficiency with scalability, the Lumia X1 provides a versatile mold-making solutions that keeps production costs manageable. The cost per mold ranges from $80 to $300, depending on size and material, making it accessible for smaller production runs. The Lumia X1’s fast turnaround time, high accuracy (±50 microns), and ability to produce complex geometries without added cost allow businesses to quickly adapt to market demands and reduce time-to-market.

With this, it is setting new standards in mold production, especially for industries requiring rapid, adaptable, and cost-effective mold solutions. By offering five distinct molding options and addressing the limitations of traditional metal tooling, Axtra3D empowers manufacturers to achieve greater flexibility, accuracy, and speed in their production processes. The Lumia X1 is set to stay ahead in a competitive landscape.

See molds at Axtra3D at Formnext, Hall 11.1, Booth C39.

Being your exploration at: www.axtra3d.com/inquiries.

