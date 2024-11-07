Formlabs Launches Lower-cost Creator Series Resins for Hobbyist 3D Printers

Formlabs is shaking up the hobbyist 3D printing world with Creator Series, a new line of resins that brings professional-level quality and safety straight to home printers. The 3D printer manufacturer designed these resins, which are made in the US, especially for hobbyist-grade liquid crystal display (LCD) and digital light processing (DLP) 3D printers. Anyone working outside the industrial sector will find the material offers enhanced quality and safer use.

To kick off the line, the first two resins in this series, Creator Tough Resin and Creator Super Clear Resin, are available for purchase on Amazon.com starting November 7, 2024, priced at $45 per kilogram.

Though only two resins are available now, Formlabs invites feedback on the Creator Series through a dedicated platform at creator.formlabs.com. This feedback loop could help shape future additions to the series, potentially expanding resin options for hobbyists based on user needs and suggestions.

This new series answers a noticeable gap in the hobbyist market, where affordable yet safe and high-performing resins are still scarce. Currently, many resins available at lower prices contain potentially harmful chemicals, emit high levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and need rigorous handling processes, which increase exposure risks for users. While these resins can achieve good results, they can compromise on safety and quality to maintain a lower price. Instead, the Creator Series seeks to bridge this gap, providing safer and more reliable materials that still meet the budget needs of hobbyists.

“As the hobbyist market grows, it’s exciting to see the impact and power of 3D printing in the hands of creators,” explains Formlabs CPO Dávid Lakatos. “However, there’s a concerning gap in the safety of the resin options currently on the market, so we tapped the experience of our leading materials science team to deliver innovative, high-performance, safer, and low-cost resins. As another step towards making 3D printing accessible, Creator Series will empower more users to experiment, innovate, and create with confidence.”

The Creator Series aims to empower more users in the hobbyist community, making it easier and safer for enthusiasts to create models, figurines, and low-impact parts. In a shift from Formlabs’ focus on industrial and commercial resins, the Creator Series is made for non-Formlabs machines, expanding accessibility to high-quality materials at a consumer-friendly price.

Validated for third-party LCD and DLP printers, Creator Series resins work seamlessly with popular models like the Elegoo Mars 4 9K, Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra, Anycubic Photon M2, Anycubic Photon D2, Uniformation GK2, Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K, and Creality Halot Mage 8K. To make setup easy, Formlabs has provided print setting profiles available on Chitubox, Lychee Slicers, and creator.formlabs.com. The site also offers tips for optimal results with each resin, specifically tailored to these compatible printers.”

Packaged in a plastic bottle rather than a cartridge, the new resins can be poured directly into the resin tank by hand, offering a more simplified user experience with reduced mechanical properties.

Each new resin is designed for different creative needs. Creator Tough Resin is made for hobbyists looking to create sturdy yet slightly flexible parts resembling ABS plastic. Its high elongation at break makes it ideal for intricate, detailed projects that benefit from a bit of flexibility. The resin’s matte gray finish also provides a base for painting or other finishing touches, allowing users to add personalized details to their creations.

On the other hand, the Creator Super Clear Resin is ideal for projects where transparency is key, such as glass-like parts, displays, or decorative items. This resin can be polished or coated for a crystal-clear appearance and can even be dyed to create custom colors.

By launching the Creator Series, Formlabs sets a new standard for the hobbyist resin market, offering materials that prioritize health and print quality. With the first two resins in the series already available and priced competitively, it’s a promising development for the hobbyist community.

Images courtesy of Formlabs.

