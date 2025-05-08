3D Spark Secures $2.2M to Tackle Manufacturing Bottlenecks

German startup 3D Spark has raised two million euros in a seed round. Swedish software investor Triplefair Partners led the round, with Fraunhofer Technologie-Transfer Fonds (FTTF) and Innovationsstarter Fonds Hamburg (IFH) doubling down for another round. The fact that 3D Spark is AI-based probably helped seal the deal. The tool lets you analyze digital manufacturing files. The pricing is then calculated, and you can use the tool to farm out jobs. It also lets you calculate a product´s CO2 footprint or assess how easy it is to manufacture the part using various 3D printing and CNC technologies. The tool supports polymers, metals, ceramics, and covers 15 different technologies.

Previously, 3D Spark secured a two-year deal with the Austrian Railways and Alstom, making its MGA membership a great investment move.

Triplefair’s Robin Larsson commented,

“Manufacturing digitalization is accelerating, but most solutions address only isolated parts of the value chain. 3D Spark’s comprehensive platform uniquely combines design analysis, multi-technology manufacturing assessment, and procurement optimization in one integrated solution. This holistic approach is where we see tremendous potential for manufacturing enterprises globally.”

‍While FTTFs, Jörg Wamser stated,

“Over the past two years, we’ve watched 3D Spark customers achieve remarkable results – reducing component costs and cutting procurement cycles from weeks to days. 3D Spark’s data-driven approach to manufacturing decision-making represents exactly the kind of technological innovation FTTF aims to support. Plus the company’s vision to now incorporate conventional manufacturing technologies alongside additive manufacturing significantly expands its market potential.”

The key thing here for me is the mention of a track record, which is great, but the extension of 3D Spark to conventional manufacturing tools is even more important. This is, of course, a much bigger market but also allows for better evaluation of what to do with a part. The more processes Spark can evaluate, the more accurate the costing and the decision of what to do with that part. A user will want a full evaluation of all available options, along with a clear understanding of which technologies make the most sense in terms of cost and part properties.

3D Spark CEO Fritz Lange added,

“This funding marks a significant milestone for 3D Spark. With the combined expertise and support of our investors, we’re better positioned than ever to achieve our vision of simplifying and revolutionizing industrial component manufacturing and procurement. We’re particularly focused on expanding our technology coverage and enhancing our platform capabilities to address the full spectrum of manufacturing decision challenges.”

The company plans to use the new capital to include more manufacturing processes. It is also considering adding costing and evaluation for “casting, milling, and sheet metal fabrication.” Another key element of Spark is its RFQ (request for quote) management functionality. Sending out, tracking, and choosing RFQs is actually a huge inefficiency worldwide. For many firms that want to farm out parts, the RFQ process is cumbersome, error-prone, and often fails to reach all the potential best-placed suppliers. For suppliers, filling out these tedious documents is a laborious headache. By making the process more efficient for clients and suppliers, better matching and pricing should result in a boon for everyone. If it works as intended, the RFQ functionality alone could make investing in 3D Spark more than worthwhile, especially for large industrial firms.

I think there are too many small software firms in Additive at the moment. Not many will survive. This funding gives Spark 3D more runway to thrive. In my view, the path the company is on is the right one. While much of the industry has focused on part identification, costing and process selection are just as essential — if not more — in that context. The CO2 functionality and RFQ management features make 3D Spark a no-brainer for super large sprawling industrial groups with many parts and processes. On top of that, the platform can quite easily calculate how much time is spent on CO2 reporting and sending out RFQs. Therefore, the ROI on 3D Spark is easy to assess, and in penny-picking times, a cost-saving software is much more likely to find quick adoption than some newfangled 3D printing tool.

I believe decision support tooling and intelligent cost optimization solutions for overall operations are sorely needed in Additive. I applaud any step toward intelligent, quick industrialization of Additive, so bravo!

Images courtesy of 3D Spark.