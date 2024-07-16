From IPA to Innovation: Transitioning to Safer Resin Cleaning Solutions for Additive Manufacturing

In resin-based 3D printing, post-processing is crucial for high-quality parts. After photopolymer resins are cured, printed objects are often covered in excess resin that must be removed before further post-processing steps. Traditionally, this is done by manually submerging the parts in isopropyl alcohol (IPA) and scrubbing them, which is both labor-intensive and risky for the overall environment.

IPA poses significant challenges in additive manufacturing due to its flammability, which increases workplace accident risks and releases volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These VOCs degrade air quality and can cause respiratory issues. Additionally, the repetitive task of scrubbing parts with IPA can lead to technician fatigue and inconsistencies in part quality.

Addressing Safety and Efficiency

To tackle these challenges, PostProcess Technologies has developed automated solutions that eliminate the need for IPA by combining innovative hardware, proprietary software, and additive-specific chemistries. They have engineered a workflow that effectively cleans excess resin while addressing safety and environmental concerns.

In this process, printed parts are placed into a DEMI system which utilizes Submersed Vortex Cavitation technology and PLM-403-SUB detergent. This system efficiently cleans the parts, removing residual resin from the printing process. However, a final rinse step is necessary to prepare parts for curing and/or additional cleaning steps.

IPA has traditionally served as the final rinse step, but it has an incredibly low flashpoint, which makes it a hazard to any facility, and as previously mentioned, some facilities and countries will not allow IPA to be used at all in their facilities.

How to Eliminate IPA from Resin Post-Processing

To completely eliminate IPA from the resin removal workflow, PostProcess has developed AUX-400-RINSE. This organic-based rinse solution can be used as a final rinse step following processing in PostProcess automated resin removal solutions.

PostProcess conducted comprehensive testing of AUX-400-RINSE, focusing on flashpoint, drying time, safety, longevity, and material compatibility. The findings revealed that AUX-400-RINSE surpasses industry safety and performance standards and also sets a new benchmark for post-processing excellence.

The full PostProcess resin removal workflow, featuring AUX-400-RINSE, streamlines operations, reduces manual labor, and ensures consistent part quality, promoting regulatory compliance and a healthier work environment.

Pioneering a Safer Future

The development of AUX-400-RINSE highlights PostProcess Technologies’ commitment to advancing industry standards through safer and more efficient solutions. Manufacturers can improve safety, enhance environmental practices, and achieve operational efficiency by adopting IPA-free resin removal methods.

AUX-400-RINSE provides a significant reduction in overall safety hazards due to the high potential for IPA fumes to spontaneously combust at low temperatures, which poses a risk of injury to employees and creates a hazard to the overall facility’s environment. Both chemistries used in PostProcess’ resin cleaning workflow provide increased safety. AUX-400-RINSE has a 21% lower vapor pressure than IPA, reducing flammability risks, and PLM-403-SUB offers a significantly higher flashpoint of 220°F / 104.4°C compared to IPA’s flashpoint of 53°F / 11°C.

If you’d like to learn more about an IPA-free post-processing resin removal workflow, download this white paper: Eliminating IPA in Resin Cleaning: Enhancing Safety and Efficiency in Additive Manufacturing.

