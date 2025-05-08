3D Printing Financials: Xometry Cuts Losses, Grows Platform

Xometry (Nasdaq: XMTR) is entering 2025 with momentum. The company delivered record quarterly revenue and narrowed its losses, showing progress toward profitability. More importantly, for those watching the future of digital manufacturing, its marketplace—home to a wide range of custom manufacturing processes, including 3D printing—is growing faster than ever. While Xometry as a whole is still losing money based on its reported results, its main platform keeps growing and improving, slowly pushing the company closer to making steady profits.

In the first quarter of 2025, Xometry’s total revenue rose 23% year-over-year to $151 million. Most of this was powered by its AI-driven marketplace, which grew revenue by 27% to $136 million. Xometry cut its losses in Q1 but still ended the quarter in the red, reporting a net loss of $15.1 million—an improvement from the $16.6 million loss it posted in the same quarter last year.

What About 3D Printing?

For the additive manufacturing sector, Xometry remains one of the most accessible platforms to source 3D printing work. Its marketplace includes various 3D printing technologies, including FDM, SLS, DMLS, PolyJet, SLA, MJF, and binder jetting. These are listed alongside other manufacturing processes like CNC machining, injection molding, and sheet metal forming.

The company doesn’t break out specific revenue from 3D printing, but it remains one of the key categories in its portfolio. In fact, Xometry launched instant quoting for injection molding in Europe this quarter, and the company has hinted that more quoting categories—including additive manufacturing—are on the roadmap for future expansion.

Given Xometry’s AI-powered matching system and global network of 4,375 active suppliers, 3D printing continues to benefit from broader trends on the platform, especially in terms of speed, access to buyers, and international reach.

Analysts note that a big part of Xometry’s business involves prototyping, an area where 3D printing is heavily used. For example, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Troy Jensen pointed out that Xometry remains “highly exposed to prototyping applications,” suggesting that many of its transactions are still tied to low-volume, fast-turnaround jobs, which are often best served by additive processes. However, this, he warns, poses a risk. In his latest research note, he wrote that this will be a strength when demand is high, but a vulnerability when macroeconomic conditions shift or companies delay early-stage R&D work.

William Blair’s lead manufacturing analyst, Brian Drab, sees it differently, emphasizing the long-term growth potential of Xometry’s model. While not focusing on 3D printing specifically, Drab is more optimistic about the company’s “ability to scale and deepen enterprise relationships,” which could help move the business beyond just prototyping work.

Repeat Business

Meanwhile, Xometry’s buyer base is growing, with 71,454 active buyers reported in Q1 2025, representing a 22% increase from last year. Many of these are enterprise customers. The number of accounts spending over $50,000 in the past year rose 12% from a year earlier.

This is good news for suppliers offering 3D printing, especially as Xometry works to keep buyers coming back. As customers spend more and get access to more services, 3D printing has more chances to stay useful for fast, affordable prototyping.

Xometry’s marketplace is growing, but its supplier services business, like advertising and subscriptions through Thomasnet, saw a 6% drop in revenue this quarter. Despite the decline, the segment remains highly profitable, with an 89% gross margin. Still, it’s facing challenges due to changes in digital ad spending and shifting priorities among small manufacturers.

The company also underwent a restructuring in March 2025, cutting its workforce by 5% to improve efficiency and realign resources. Xometry recorded a $1.5 million restructuring charge, with the savings expected to go toward new technologies for automation and scaling.

What Comes Next?

Xometry raised its marketplace growth outlook for the full-year 2025 to at least 22%, up from its previous estimate of 20%. Supplier services are expected to decline about 5%, but the company still anticipates adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) profitability for the full year.

For the 3D printing industry, Xometry’s continued expansion, especially in Europe and Asia-Pacific, means more global visibility for additive processes. As instant quoting expands and enterprise demand rises, additive manufacturing will likely remain a key component of how Xometry delivers on its “manufacturing-as-a-service” vision.

