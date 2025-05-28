AMR Software
BCN3D Files for Bankruptcy Despite Recent Milestones

09:49 am by Vanesa Listek 3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessEurope

Spanish 3D printer manufacturer BCN3D has filed for voluntary bankruptcy, according to Crónica Global. Based in Gavà, near Barcelona, the company had been one of Spain’s most recognized players in the additive manufacturing (AM) space, developing and selling professional and industrial-grade FFF (fused filament fabrication) 3D printers.

BCN3D was founded in 2011 as a project within the Fundació CIM, a technological center affiliated with the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC). Then, in 2019, it spun off to become an independent company and became known for its open-source 3D printers and innovative Independent Dual Extruder (IDEX) technology. The brand attracted €10 million from private investors and received an additional €7 million in public grants. It also built a solid reputation with a range of products, including its Sigma and Epsilon printer series, and more recently, the Omega I60. However, negotiations with creditors to restructure its outstanding debts reportedly failed, leading the company to initiate bankruptcy proceedings.

This news comes as a surprise, especially given BCN3D’s recent activity. Just six months ago, in November 2024, the company announced an undisclosed funding round and the opening of a new production facility, coinciding with the first anniversary of its flagship Omega I60 industrial printer.

At the time, CEO Xavier Martínez Faneca described the funding as a “bold commitment to our future,” stating that the new facility would support high-quality production and innovation. The Omega I60 has gained traction across the manufacturing and engineering industries worldwide, thanks to features such as a heated chamber, humidity-controlled material handling, and a large 60-liter build volume. US-based Wisconsin Precision Casting was among the clients using the printer to speed up their investment casting processes.

BCN3D founder Xavier Faneca. Image courtesy of BCN3D.

So what went wrong?

While the company had cutting-edge products and active customers, the broader economic challenges in the 3D printing sector may have played a role. The AM industry has faced a turbulent couple of years, with many companies, especially hardware manufacturers, struggling to balance their ambitious growth with sustainable revenue. Investors are now less willing to fund new projects, there’s also supply chain issues, and intensifying global competition, all of which have only made things harder.

BCN3D’s situation is starting to look familiar in a year where several 3D printing companies, particularly smaller or mid-sized firms, are facing financial pressures. As one industry insider put it, “We’re seeing a shakeout.” More companies are merging, closing down, or changing direction as the market deals with the post-pandemic slowdown and slower growth in industrial use than expected.

The company’s bankruptcy is a sharp change from the hopeful tone it had just a few months ago. It shows how hard it can be to turn new technology into a successful business.

BCN3D has not made any announcements yet about what happened or what it plans to do next. 3DPrint.com will follow up as details emerge.

